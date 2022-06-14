Maintain your pearly whites with these 5 oral health tips

MANILA, Philippines — Smiling is a universal and biological act that expresses good emotion. It’s one of the first things people see when meeting someone. As much as one would not want to judge from looks, it’s pretty much unavoidable since it is one of the first things people perceive through our immediate senses before we actually get to know a person.

This makes it pretty important to flash a great set of teeth that expresses health, wellness and general hygiene. So here are some tips and tricks to help you keep your mouth jewels shining and pristine.

1. Avoid smoking

Smoking cigarettes or cigars really do a number on your teeth. The tar sucked through the filter passes the teeth and unavoidably stains them. This goes especially true for our front teeth as that is where people place their cigarettes.

Even adding filters and attachments to the tobacco stick helps just a little in keeping your teeth stainless. Try to avoid smoking as much as possible as the tar is really difficult to clean and builds up through time. It goes without saying that smoking really impacts your total health.

2. Avoid staining beverages

Aside from smoking, our teeth can also get stained by the things we drink. A huge culprit for example is dark wines, soda, tea and coffee. Just like how we might stain a white shirt by spilling these things on it, habitually drinking these beverages over time will cause discoloration on your teeth.

Think of it this way, it will be as hard to wash the drink from fabric as you would proportionally to brushing the stains off from your teeth. Drinking these through a straw over your front teeth may help prevent staining them.

3. Practice proper oral hygiene

This might be the most basic and most effective way to keep your teeth white and color-free. Regular and proper brushing really prolongs the life of our oral frontliners and of course, also helps keep our breath fresh.

Occasional use of whitening toothpaste is also acceptable as long as it is not overdone, as this could lead to brittle teeth because of the strong chemicals present in them.

4. Eat fruits and vegetables

Crunchy fruits and vegetables like celery, apples, carrots, kale and other leafy greens not only keep your body healthy, but they can actually contribute to the health of your teeth.

There are two factors that can promote a greater smile. One of them is their nutritional value which helps your tooth’s enamel be in good shape from the inside out. The other factor is their fibrous content, which helps your saliva production, neutralizing some of the acids that may be harmful for our mouths.

