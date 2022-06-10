^

Mandy Moore shows off baby bump, gives pregnancy updates

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 1:22pm
From left: Mandy Moore attends the NBCU FYC House closing night music event at NBCU FYC House on May 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California; Mandy showing her baby bump in her Instagram stories
AFP/Getty Images/David Livingston; Mandy Moore via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and actress Mandy Moore showed off her baby bump as she debuted her bare belly in an Instagram Story selfie early this week. 

Mandy said, “I was really sick for my first trimester again but happy to be feeling better so I can move my body.”

Moore, 38, captioned a photo in a gingham sports bra and matching leggings.

"Can’t wait to get back to Cali and hike in this,” she concluded.

The selfie came after she told her followers that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their second baby.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended,” the "This Is Us" star wrote via Instagram, referencing the end of the NBC show.

“The next one, as a mother of two, is about to start … and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited."

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” she continued. “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

RELATED: Mandy Moore pregnant with her second child

