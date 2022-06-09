^

Health And Family

Megan Young, Mikael Daez reflect on their shift to a healthier lifestyle

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 2:08pm
Megan Young and Mikael Daez (pair in center) help make an avocado toast at the Philippine launch of Redoxon
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez may be living happily in their married life, but they admitted that they could have started living healthier even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

At the official launch of immunity brand Redoxon in the Philippines, Megan and Mikael shared what they learned after shifting to having a healthier lifestyle, particularly on dealing with stress.

"When I was younger, I didn't see the value in taking a break, to reflect on what just happened," Mikael said. "I wish I had more patience and time to decompress."

Megan echoed her husband's thoughts, saying that lookiing back she wished she savored moments more, "That's what I'm doing now, these are the people and things I enjoy being with and doing."

Still, the couple figured out together that dealing with a stress is a sort of partnership.

Mikael shared that Megan often tells him "Fofo (Megan's pet name for the host), you need to step aside and just breathe," and in turn tells her whenever she feels stressed.

"It's when I reach that [stress] point that he sets me aside, we analyze the situaton and think," Megan added.

Related: Megan Young, Mikael Daez share secrets to becoming #RelationshipGoals

The couple shared at the event the kind of exercises they did during the pandemic in order not to fall into an unhealthy trap. For starters Mikael said he tried switching to a fish and vegetables diet.

Megan meanwhile shared that they looked for activities that would motivate them to exercise like high-intensity interval training videos on YouTube and interactive videogames, and once motivation begins to dip they try to get the determination to work out and stay healthy.

Stronger immunity

The arrival of Redoxon in the Philippines will surely be a boost for anyone trying to keep their health levels strong. The tablets consist of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Zinc, and Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3).

Redoxon's Assistant Marketing Manager Alek Barcia explained that what makes Redoxon stand out is that it's for strengthening immunity and resilience, while something like Berocca is made for re-energizing and mental strength.

Bayer Philippines Consumer Health Medical Lead Dr. Leah Manio elaborated further on individiuals that monitor their immunity levels, that some have a seasonal approach whiile others keep it up on a yearly or daily basis.

Manio said that there are many factors that affect a person's immune system like lifestyle factors such as stress, intense workouts, diets, and smoking or environmental factors such as the weather, crowds, taking care of others, and aging.

Redoxon is a huge boost because it contain 1000mg of Vitamin C, Manio said one would need to consume 20 oranges to match that amount, which is helpful since the human body doesn't produce the said vitamin.

Likewise while Vitamin D can be obtained from exposure to sunlight, our intake has been affected because of pollution, marking another benefit that can be gained from taking Redoxon.

"We need to amp up an accumulation of good habits, and anything we can do to decrease bad habits will help improve our immune system," Manio said

The doctor ended with the advice to take Redoxon in the morning daily, and to cultivate a healthy mindset.

RELATED: Adults urged: Get vaxxed to protect children

IMMUNE SYSTEM

IMMUNITY

MEGAN YOUNG

MIKAEL DAEZ
1 hour ago

At the official launch of immunity brand Redoxon in the Philippines, Megan Young and Mikael Daez shared what they learned...
Health And Family
