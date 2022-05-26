LIST: 5 dehydration signs to watch out for; prevention tips

MANILA, Philippines — Summer has consistently registered high temperatures and heat indices in the past few days. This causes dizziness and inability to stay focused, affecting study and work. In times like this, it is important to stay hydrated.

“Among the things that water does for our body are regulate its temperature; moisten tissues in the eyes, nose and mouth; lubricate joints; transport nutrients and oxygen to our cells; and flush out waste products in the liver and kidneys," explained Dr. Mari Joanne Joson, General Medicine consultant at Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

The body is made up of 60% water and many of its major systems rely on water to function. Around 1600 ml of water per day is lost when one does everyday functions such as sweating, peeing, pooping, and yes, even breathing.

Dr. Joson said to remember the 8x8 rule, which recommends one to drink eight 8-ounce glasses, or about two liters or half a gallon a day.

The doctor said that feeling thirsty might be the easiest way to know if one is hydrated but to be safe, one is advised to observe the 8x8 rule.

“People can also get dehydrated when in front of their computers when working from home, especially if they work in places without natural ventilation," Dr. Joson said.

Five signs to look out for to spot dehydration:

Dark yellow pee

Dr. Joson said that the more hydrated one is, the darker the urine color will be.

“When you have not had much to drink, your kidneys retain as much fluid as possible, causing your urine to be more concentrated, and thus darker in color. But a dark or brownish shade of urine can also be a symptom of many things — from taking certain medications to having hepatitis, gallstones, or cirrhosis. If the dark color persists despite drinking fluids, let your doctor know," Dr. Joson explained.

Peeing less

She said that a person can pee for four to 10 times a day. This depends on age, medical condition, medicine intake and drink intake. Dr. Joson also said that a decreased urine output indicates dehydration. It could also mean a person has infection, diarrhea or is vomiting.

Tiredness

Dr. Joson emphasized the need for regular fluid intake because once the body has low fluids, it triggers fatigue.

Dizziness

This is not uncommon these days. Those days when one feels disoriented or lightheaded might be the body's way of saying that it is dehydrated.

“The lack of fluids decreases the volume of your blood, which in turn lowers your blood pressure and limits the amount of blood in your brain. This results in dizziness. Also, dehydration is linked to an increase in your blood pressure due to the action of your vasopressin hormone; the first hormone your brain releases when dehydrated," Dr. Joson explained.

Dry mouth, lips, eyes

Dr. Joson said that due to not having enough fluids, the salivary glands cannot produce enough saliva, leaving the mouth and lips dry. This is the same for the eyes as low fluids cannot make tears to lubricate the eyes.

Tips to combat dehydration:

Eat fruits and vegetables

Fresh fruits and vegetables are made up mostly of water. As a bonus, these are healthy and tasty alternatives to plain water.

Sip some soup

Dr. Joson said that if your eating habits do not include sipping water in between chewing food, she advised to get fluid intake through a cup or bowl of soup.

Drink other fluids with precaution

Coffee, tea, juice, sports drinks and sodas are made of water, too. It is advised to take them with precaution because most are packed with sugar, caffeine and calories that can actually worsen dehydration.

Dr. Joson shared an important reminder about dehydration.

“Make sure you are hydrated even if you are not thirsty, and especially when you stay under the sun a lot, sweat due to physical activity and cannot keep your fluids in due to illness.”

