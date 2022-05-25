Junior Filipino athletes take virtual centerstage in first-ever MILO-DepEd Palarong Pambahay

Broadcasted live on May 21 and 22, this first of its kind inter-school, multi-sport virtual sporting event served as a platform for young Filipino athletes to continue their champion journeys even while they are at home.

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of young Filipino athletes from more than 700 schools across the Philippines showcased their sports skills at the recently concluded MILO-DepEd Palarong Pambahay.

“Home-based classes and online tournaments have served as a training ground for our young athletes in the past two years during the pandemic,” Carlo Sampan, head of MILO Sports Program, said.

“With the success of the MILO-DepEd Palarong Pambahay, we have seen the grit these athletes, and paid tribute to the parents, coaches and teachers who have been in the sidelines to give their unwavering support to their children’s champion dreams,” he added.

Finalists from the elementary and secondary divisions from both public and private schools nationwide competed in eight different sports namely Arnis, Athletics, Basketball, Football, Jumprope, Karatedo, Rhythmic Gymnastics and Taekwondo.

Sports teams and schools took pride while supporting their athletes compete by watching the live presentation and awarding of the top athletes on the official MILO Facebook Page.

“It is our great pleasure to be partnering with MILO once again for the first-ever MILO-DepEd Palarong Pambahay competition,” Education Undersecretary Tonisito Umali said.

“Even though the pandemic has hindered most of our on-ground activities, our organization as well as coaches, teachers and parents have worked tremendously hard to make this event a reality. This is quite a milestone and integral proof that nothing can stop the Filipino champion spirit and our winning culture of Bayanihan,” he continued.

MILO and the DepEd have enjoyed a longstanding partnership in promoting sport as an integral part of a child’s holistic development.

During the height of the pandemic, MILO and DepEd have jointly rolled out online modules, instructional exercise videos and sports equipment for public school students and teachers to help young Filipinos to remain active and excel in school and in sports.

#MILOEveryday #MILOPalarongPambahay