These celebrities swear by Solmux Advance with Zinc â€“ hereâ€™s why

These celebrities swear by Solmux Advance with Zinc – here’s why

A growing number of celebrities who are health buffs swear by the effectiveness of the new Solmux Advance for the relief of cough with phlegm plus added immunity.

MANILA, Philippines — Even as restrictions are being eased to Alert Level 1, we can’t be careless with our actions during this pandemic. Proper nutrition, hydration, exercise, sound mental health and adequate rest are still important. Equally vital is a healthier immune system that will lower the risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases.

A growing number of celebrities who are health buffs swear by the effectiveness of the new Solmux Advance for the relief of cough with phlegm plus added immunity.

Solmux Advance is the Philippines' first and only cough with phlegm solution combining Carbocisteine, which causes phlegm to melt, making it easier to cough up and expel and also reduces and removes bacteria in phlegm; and Zinc, which helps boost immunity and functions as an antioxidant.

Gino Roque IV

An heir to the retail empire Kamiseta Group of Companies, Gino also owns apparel-turned-events company Forza. After his stint as a housemate at Pinoy Big Brother 8, he produced and starred in the romantic-comedy series “Beauty and the Boss,” where he starred with Elisse Joson; and “Pasabuy,” where he is paired with Heaven Peralejo.

Between acting in locked-in tapings and producing shows, Gino grew paranoid. “Konting ubo lang, all of a sudden you feel like you are sick or you might have COVID,” Gino said in an Instagram post to his almost 500,000 followers

To foster a healthier work environment, (or, with all the responsibilities Gino had to be on top of), Gino had to protect himself and be strong. He needed the best medicine possible. With some research, one of his doctors suggested that he take Solmux Advance with Zinc.

“What’s really nice about Solmux Advance is that it has these ingredients, carbocisteine and zinc. Carbocisteine was also able to expel my phlegm. So those are the formulas that will really boost our immune system. It cured my cough in a few days,” a satisfied Gino testified.

Paolo Abrera and Suzi Entrata-Abrera

Suzi is a longtime Kapuso Network host of “Unang Hirit”and “Mars” while Paolo is a TV host, lifestyle columnist, triathlete, environmentalist, commercials director and TV content producer. They met in the sports show “Game Plan” and has been married since 2001.

“Our New Normal routine? Staying healthy all around. Eating right, exercising, making sure we get sufficient rest as well as boosting our immune system help us stay on top of anything we may catch nowadays,” Paolo Abrera posted on his Instagram.

“Pero kahit na anong ingat, just like a lot of people I know, Suzi and I got Covid last January,” Paolo reveals. “Thankfully the symptoms were manageable here at home.”

They took Solmux Advance with Zinc right away. Suzi did research on the cough medicine brand before and was curious as to why it was different from the original Solmux. It was because of Zinc.

“Zinc has been the buzzword for the past couple of years. Nakilala s’ya na tumutulong sa pagpapalakas ng immune system. And when the immune system is functioning well, it’s more efficient at fighting off viruses,” Paolo explained.

Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla

One of those dear friends that Suzi Entrata-Abrera referred to is TV host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, commercial model, endorser, “Pinoy Big Brother” host, VJ, actress, and wife of Robin Padilla; as well as an avowed OA mom.

“Because nga I am an OA mom, I always research. Nakikisali ako, nakikipag-chikahan ako with fellow moms at sa mga mom groups. Kasali na dyan ‘yung na-share ni Mommy Mars Suzi na Solmux Advance. And, this is the latest Solmux Advance with Carbocisteine and Zinc! Pinagsama para mas malakas at mas mabilis na gamot sa ubo,” Mariel mused.

When there is cough with phlegm, carbocisteine is Mariel’s go-to medicine. She considers it her best friend. She got doubly elated when Zinc was added to the potent mix.

“This is because zinc helps boost the immune system. Para sa mga OA mommy na tulad ko, ‘yung gustong-gusto natin ang mga mas na ‘yan dahil gusto ko na mas protected ang kids ko,” Mariel added.

To know more about Solmux Advance with Zinc, visit unilab.com.ph/solmuxadvance or https://www.facebook.com/solmuxph