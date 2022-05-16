^

Health And Family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new initiative for working mothers in US

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 6:15pm
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new initiative for working mothers in US
In this file photo taken on October 02, 2019 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex(L), is watched by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(R) as she delivers a speech in Johannesburg, on October 2, 2019.
MANILA, Philippines — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched a new initiative called "National Business Coalition for Child Care", which is meant to help working mothers in the the United States through the Archewell Foundation.

The "National Business Coalition for Child Care" was created in collaboration with Marshall Plan for Moms, a charity organization.

Meghan said in a statement, "Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much. This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty. As it’s been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child."

"Today, we’re sending a message that childcare isn’t just a community imperative — it’s a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families," she added.

The initiative is poised to lend working moms across the US a helping hand through a program funding childcare for parents in need.

Aside from Marshall Plan for Moms, another collaborator is McKinsey & Company, which will also help solve the current childcare crisis. According to research, 69% of mothers of children under the age of 5 in America are likely to seek out employment at companies that offer either onsite childcare or funds to help offset the sky-high costs associated with childcare.

Patagonia, Athletes Unlimited, and Fast Retailing are among the US companies joining the effort.

Meghan also wanted to address "the strain that the pandemic has put on working moms."

The former duchess went on to describe how the pandemic only heightened some of the systemic issues that moms were already battling, including "increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty."

