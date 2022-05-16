^

Health And Family

Moms' guide to raising fast-thinking 'AlphaKids'

May 16, 2022 | 11:00am
Moms' guide to raising fast-thinking 'AlphaKids'
'AlphaMom' Georgina Wilson and son Archie
Promil Gold Four explains the golden window of opportunity and how moms can use this period to unlock their AlphaKid’s fast thinking skills

MANILA, Philippines — Moms want only the best for their children. Because they want their children to grow smart, confident and independent, they willingly invest in the best products, opportunitiesand experiences.

To help more #AlphaMoms unlock their AlphaKid’s fast-thinking skills, Promil Gold Four recently hosted an online event dubbed Fast Thinking Unlocked: Raising an AlphaKid.

In the webinar, child and family expert and educator, Dr. Gail Galang, discussed the important period of a child’s development called the Golden Window of Opportunity. 

According to Dr. Galang, the first five years of a child’s life present a Golden Window of Opportunity. “This period is when 90% of brain connections are formed and optimal development occurs. In addition, this stage is when at least 1 million brain connections are made every second—more than at any other period in one's life,” she explained. 

AlphaMom Isabelle Daza and Baltie
To support children’s brain nutrition, they need phospholipids for brain development. These are found in α-Lipids (Alpha-Lipids), a unique, brain-boosting ingredient in Promil Gold Four.

“Since becoming a mom, I’ve become even more discerning about products for the family. We research about what we can give them and we take time to find things out,” shares AlphaMom Isabelle Daza.

“Right now, we’re lucky we have resources available. You can learn almost everything online, you can consult with experts. For us, I made sure to do some research before Baltie started drinking Promil Gold Four. I know that DHA is not enough and it’s really great that Promil Gold Four has such a superior formulation to promote faster brain connections.”

“I agree! I’ve always been very science-based and everything has to be factual. After learning about the Golden Window of Opportunity I realized that I have to take advantage of this period so I need to know what maximizing the first five years looks like. I hope that as the children grow, I become a more informed, more experienced AlphaMom,” echoed fellow AlphaMom, Georgina Wilson

In addition to providing optimal brain nutrition, Dr. Galang recommended regular and healthy mental stimulation and encouragement. “Every moment can be an opportunity to develop fast thinking skills.

“Everything we do—from learning how to read and write, move, process our feelings and relate with others—is powered by how our brain forms connections in each of those experiences.”

Dr. Galang also reminded parents how it is important to monitor progress. “These days, there are many ways to track the progress of your children. Parents can use journals and even learning tools to see if they are on track in their cognitive development.”   

In true #AlphaMom fashion, Belle and Georgina ensure that their young children enjoy various activities to help them learn and think of new ideas.

“There’s really nothing like the way the kids’ faces light up when they’re excited about a fresh new idea,” shares Georgina. “It’s amazing how they’re not only like sponges but they know how to process information and even offer really great insights,'' adds Belle.

With the help of reliable partners like health care providers, child development experts and superior products like Promil Gold Four, more #AlphaMoms like Georgina and Belle can raise fast-thinking, independent.and confident young children.

The Golden Window of Opportunity is crucial to a young child’s development and that’s why mothers who want the best for their children should invest in the best products, like Promil Gold Four. 

Raise your AlphaKid right and unlock their fast thinking with the help of Promil Gold Four, available in supermarkets, drugstores, Lazada and Shopee.

