'Menstruation makes us stronger': Harnaaz Sandhu strengthens women's health campaign in the Philippines

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 3:19pm
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu in Calle Crisologo
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Haarnaz Sandhu has already flown back to New York City after a brief visit to the Philippines. She was here as part of the selection panel in the recently concluded preliminaries and finals of the 2022 Miss Universe Philippines. 

But before the coronation night, the Indian actress turned beauty queen was able to talk to young girls, as well as Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) official candidates, on the subject of menstrual health, which is one of her advocacies. In a symposium organized by Modess, Haarnaz made several clear points that young women could take to heart.

She began her message by talking briefly about her journey to the Miss Universe crown.

"My dream to chase the crown started when I was 17, and I stayed focused all throughout my journey. Nothing should stop you, so you should have your eyes on the prize constantly. Stay courageous no matter how long it takes. Because if it is meant to be yours, it will be yours."

As the world slowly opens up, menstrual health should be talked about because it is important to the overall health of every woman, young and old alike. It is for this reason that Modess partnered with MUPH organization to address this stifled issue. J&J, makers of Modess, pioneered the marketing of the sanitary napkin and its availability to the modern world. Today, its many variants are made from 70% renewable-source materials.

"We need to break the stigma surrounding menstruation. I am part of a global platform and I stand with you on this issue. Menstruation is a monthly occurrence and it is part of being a female. Together, we can break the stereotypes. Let's do it hand in hand.

"Family members - mothers and sisters - should teach young girls about their monthly periods so when the eventuality happens, they will not be clueless. Talking about the problem is the solution.

"I could say I'm lucky to have a mom who's my friend and is a gynecologist.

"Menstruation makes us stronger every month that we bleed. Don't let some stain, stain your mind!" intoned Haarnaz at the end of her message.

