Watsons holds 1st medical mission for 2022 in Las Piñas

MANILA, Philippines — Watsons has finally resumed its medical missions with the “Alagang Pangkalusugan, Sa Watson’s Ako” last April 29 at Villar Sipag in Las Piñas

The medical mission, Watsons’ first for 2022, was led by Watsons Philippines General Manager Danilo Chiong and other Watsons executives and volunteer employees and the medical team from Las Piñas General Hospital headed by hospital director, Dr. Rodrigo Hao.

“What we have learned from Doing Good through these medical missions is we cannot do this alone. We need to engage our stakeholders. For example, we got help from the LGU and pharmaceutical companies, who gave free medicines for the patients. In sustainability, you cannot do your work alone. We help each other to do good for the community,” Viki Encarnacion, PR and Sustainability director at Watsons, said.



“Thank you to Watsons for choosing Las Piñas dahil tinutulungan niyo kami maging healthy at tumutulong din kayo sa nangangailangan. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our frontliners. Yung mga nagbabakuna po sa atin, sila din ang doctors natin ngayon,” Las Piñas Rep. and Deputy House Speaker Camille Villar added.

Among the medical services that the Alagang Pang Kalusugan, Sa Watsons Ako medical mission offered for free were doctor’s consultation, blood pressure and glucose check, uric acid/hemoglobin/cholesterol check, ECG (upon doctor’s recommendation), bone screening, eye check, audiometry, skin analysis and hair analysis.

According to Encarnacio, Watsons plans to hold another medical mission in the third quarter of 2022.

Nad Sarmiento from Watsons’ Executive Office Division and PR and Sustainability said joining medical missions is her way of giving back to customers of Watsons.

“It’s so heartwarming to see how happy people are to have free consultations and receive free medicines. I thought it would be good to devote a day to give back to others and seeing them this happy makes everything worth it.”

Through Watsons medical mission, many patients who were once unaware of their conditions were given proper consultations and prescriptions for their astigmatism, skin problems, hypertension and even high blood sugar.



“Salamat po sa Watsons kasi nabigyan po ako ng gamot para sa high blood at yung anak ko na wala dito, nahingan ko din ng vitamins. Malaking tulong po ito sa amin at sa ibang pamilya din,” said one of the patients during the medical mission.

“The thrust of Watsons as a company, even prior to the pandemic, has always been servicing our customers in the best way we can. Our mission it to put a smile on everyone’s faces and this is not just a tagline. Our goal is to really make our customers happy whether they’re in our store or at home or going on their phone and checking the app and the good thing about us is even prior to the pandemic, we were the first pharmacy to really set up a full range of health and beauty products online,” Jared de Guzman, SAVP for Customer Marketing at Watsons, said.

The spirit of doing good is deeply ingrained in the Watsons culture. In 1841, A.S. Watsons founder Alexander Skirving Watson provided free medicine to the needy in the first dispensary.



Watsons Philippines started doing medical missions in 2013 until 2016. In 2017, the company started to focus its community outreach on the partnership with Operation Smile to help transform the lives of Filipino children affected by cleft and lip palate. To date, Watsons has helped transform the lives of 1,986 patients through free surgeries.



After the Taal Volcano eruption in 2020, Watsons distributed health care essentials such as face masks and over-the-counter medications to Taal residents and those living in neighboring areas. Because of the pandemic social restrictions, medical missions were put on hold.

For more information, visit and like Watsons Philippines’ Facebook page.