School and pregnancy: How Dimples Romana strikes a balance

MANILA, Philippines — Although heavily pregnant with her third child, actress Dimples Romana's thirst for knowledge made her enroll in an online class in the United States at the height of the pandemic.

"I don't want to stop learning," she explained at a recent Zoom conference for Fortima Multivitamins, a daily vitamin that aims to provide strength and beauty through its unique combination of Vitamin C, Zinc and Vitamin E to boost one’s immunity and keep the skin healthy.

"I want everything I say to have basis. I want to have an educated answer every time someone asks me anything."

So this unabashed product of public schools turned night into day by catching up on sleep, while her multi-racial classmates on the other side of the world took their lunch break (classes were 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Manila time).

Dimples likened her routine to that of her father and grandma, former government employees who napped during their lunch breaks.

The rewards outweigh the sacrifices, she shared.

"I learned so much! It's nice to get different mindsets from those who are not living in the Philippines. It opens more horizons and opportunities."

By studying again, Dimples hopes she will make her children, Callie, Alonzo, and a third on the way, proud of the fact that mommy is still learning, even in her late 30s. She wants to show them that money is not the only denomination in the world. Time is, as well. So she squeezed in an hour from her busy schedule for her studies.

"I'm taking marketing classes because I don't want to speak without factual basis."



This mom can also speak with authority when it comes to raising children. Dimples told the press she enforces good old Catholic discipline at home, where she and husband Boyet encourage Callie and Alonzo to express themselves with respect.

"It's their responsibility to be kinder. They treat our angels (house help) the same way they treat us. And they have to be their own competition. I don't allow jealousy nor envy at home. I don't want my kids to live with envy," she revealed.

Dimples also shared that she told her children they can always commit mistakes at home, because it is their training ground. And their parents will love them, no matter what.

The actress talked with such confidence about child rearing because she has a firm foundation to back her up: prayers and the Bible. She said she always starts her day with what she calls are conversations with God.

The actress shared that one day, she started feeling the familiar symptoms of pregnancy, noting she was feeling sleepy more often than usual. She looked up, as she always does in prayer, and asked, "Sure ka, Lord?"

Sensing the answer, Dimples felt overwhelming happiness. She accepted the challenge, and did not question her Maker. After all, some of her friends remained childless, even if they prayed so hard for parenthood. Yet here she was, blissfully surprised that she was carrying her third baby.

She mentioned she saved some of the old stuff of her now seven-year-old Alonzo, like a baby stroller and feeding dish. But she bought new items too, like a pillow, some T-shirts and polo shirts in Texas for her next bundle of joy.

The new baby is expected to arrive in the first week of July. Dimples had to decline a teleserye which will start shooting at around that time. But she expects to get back to work as soon as she feels strong enough to face the cameras again.

RELATED: 'Grudges poison the heart': Dimples Romana shares tidbits about pregnancy; life as student, entrepreneur