SPLAT toothpastes are safe for kids as young as 0 years old

To make the experience more fun, parents can choose toothpaste with special flavors known by every child.

MANILA, Philippines — Bringing children to the dentist as soon as they start growing teeth is an important routine for parents to keep children’s oral care and overall health safe. Untreated cavities can cause infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing and learning .

One of the best ways for parents to make their children’s dentist visits smooth and less scary is to teach them good dental habits.

Parents shall encourage children to brush their teeth at least twice a day, particularly in the morning and before bedtime. To many kids, especially toddlers, brushing can be painful or intimidating as they don’t understand the importance of brushing their teeth.

To make the experience more fun, parents can choose toothpaste with special flavors known by every child. For example, SPLAT Kids Natural Toothpaste in Strawberry-Cherry and Fruit Ice-Cream flavors make brushing experience similar to having an ice cream and at the same time takes care of the teeth.

SPLAT Kids toothpaste is safe for children even if they accidentally swallow it as the kinds of toothpaste are made from natural ingredients. The toothpastes don’t contain artificial coloring agents, flavoring or preservatives. These natural toothpastes are also hypoallergenic.

Another way to encourage them is to make brushing a family activity. Let them see you brushing your teeth so they won’t feel it’s such a chore. As parents, you can also institute a rewards system, perhaps with stickers or stamps, or try letting the kids brush to their favorite song.

Always, parents must be sure that the toothpaste they buy for their kids is safe and natural. SPLAT toothpastes don’t contain SLES, triclosan, chlorhexidine, aluminum lactate, peroxide, petroleum-derived products, synthetic antiseptic agents, sodium lauryl sulfate and saccharinate because these are ingredients that could potentially harm humans, animals and the planet.

The brand, a global pioneer in natural eco-friendly oral care, is present in 70 European and Asian countries. Its products are manufactured from ingredients of leading global suppliers at the company's own eco plant in Europe. SPLAT manufacture has CO2-neutral status and has been certified for compliance with international standards of GMP Cosmetics and ISO 9001.

SPLAT holds a special promo with up to 30% on all toothpastes at all Watsons stores, Shopee, Lazada and ShopSM. Included in the promo are Kids Natural Toothpaste in Strawberry-Cherry and Fruit Ice-Cream (P129.50 from P185), Professional White Plus, Professional Sensitive White, Professional Biocalcium, Professional Medical Herbs, Professional Green Tea, Professional Maximum and Professional Lavendersept (P132.50 from P189).

In the Philippines, SPLAT is exclusively distributed by ABGPH Corp. and is now available at selected Watsons online and offline stores, Lazada and Shopee.