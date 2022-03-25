Throat lozenges may be effective vs COVID-19 â€” study

Throat lozenges may be effective vs COVID-19 — study

While it is known that over-the-counter throat lozenge can relieve a sore throat and help manage a pesky cold or cough, the study proves that lozenges can take the wind out of the sails of the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

MANILA, Philippines — A medical study shows that throat lozenges may be effective against COVID-19.

While it is known that over-the-counter throat lozenge can relieve a sore throat and help manage a pesky cold or cough, the study proves that lozenges can take the wind out of the sails of the dreaded Covid-19 virus.



Researchers at Microbiology and Immunology Institute of the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia found that throat lozenges containing a combination of Benzydamine Hydrochloride (BH) and Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC) may have a virucidal effect against Covid-19 and help reduce the risk of viral transmission.

The 2021 study is from the Faculty of Medicine, Institute of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. The results were first published by Andrej Steyer, Misa Marusic, Marko Kolenc and Tina Triglav in the article, “A throat lozenge with fixed combination of cetylpyridinium chloride and benzydamine hydrochloride has direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2.”

All three test settings showed strong virucidal (virus killing) activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection, according to the preliminary findings, based on testing in a defined and controlled laboratory environment designed to mimic the conditions of the oral cavity.

In fact, the throat lozenge test products in a high concentration were the fastest at destroying the virus, reducing the viral concentration by 99.99% in as fast as one minute. This also suggests the possibility of reducing the amount of virus in the oral cavity as well as reducing the risk of viral transmission.

The 2021 study backs an earlier 2009 clinical study by Limb M, et al. suggesting that among sore throat product formats, “lozenges offer considerable advantages over a gargle,” noting that lozenges offer faster, effective and longer relief for throat pain. The same study found that lozenges were more advantageous than gargles and the benefits were seen in terms of proportion of medicine delivered to and cleared from the mouth and throat combined.

Unlike gargles which are expelled from the mouth, lozenges were kept in the mouth longer, providing a steadier supply of medicine to the throat. This results in greater activity in both the mouth and the throat for up to 20 minutes even after the lozenge is completely dissolved. Thus, the study conducted that lozenges provide fast, effective, and prolonged delivery of active ingredients beneficial for sore throat relief.

Encouraging step in fight against Covid-19

While it’s important to note that the study is yet to be peer-reviewed, with economic activities opening up and the country on Alert Level 1, these results are extremely encouraging and a positive step in finding ways to manage the spread of COVID-19; especially through a simple and effective method such as using widely available medicated sore throat lozenges.



Getting vaccinated with Booster shot, and the observance of standard health protocols such as proper handwashing, physical distancing and mask-wearing are the current mainstays for the reduction of virus spread. However, Benzydamine HCl and Cetylpyridinium Cl containing throat lozenges could prove to be another valuable tool.

Sore throat: Fast facts

Sore throat is a result of either a viral infection or bacterial infection.

It is a year-round ailment. With the continued spread of COVID-19 that has sickened more than two million Filipinos, many fear that their dry coughs and sore throats may be a symptom of the dreaded disease. And it is a cause for concern as these two are some of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

5 common symptoms: A scratchy feeling in the throat; pain that worsens when talking or swallowing; redness in the back of the mouth; hoarseness of voice; and a mild cough are some of the most common symptoms of a sore throat.

Some of the most popular home remedies that don’t really work to stop sore throat in its tracks are gargling with saltwater solution, drinking ginger or honey tea, sucking on a clove of garlic, and steam inhalation.

One of the most effective treatments in treating sore throat at the onset is with the use of Hexetidine, active ingredient of pharmaceutical brand Bactidol. According to otorhinolaryngologist Dr. Teresa Luisa Cruz, a medicated mouthwash that contains Hexetidine "works to reduce the concentration and infectivity of sore throat-causing viruses.” Several studies in the past have confirmed Hexetidine’s therapeutic role in the treatment of oral infections and maintenance of good oral health. When compared to salt water, it was found that Hexetidine provides two times longer protection against sore throat-causing viruses.

Strepsils, the tried-and-tested lozenge brand for almost 50 years, has been indicated for the symptomatic relief of sore throat including those caused by COVID-19. It provides 2-in-1 defense by killing viruses and germs in as fast as 60 seconds and provides deep down long-lasting relief that last two hours, unlike gargles.

If sore throat is left unchecked or untreated, it can progress to more troubling health concerns such as serious infections, airway compromise (breathing problems), and late diagnosis of tumors.

RELATED: Looking for a fun and easy way to take vitamins? Wellspring Gummy Vitamins are now available in Watsons