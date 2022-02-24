Cosplayers, party favors surprise kids in mall vaccinations

In order to ease discomfort among the children, the venue features carnival-themed attractions such as clowns, jugglers, and even a Spiderman mascot. Children can also enjoy free popcorn or get colorful hand and face painting while waiting for their turn.

MANILA, Philippines — Popcorn, face and body painting, cosplayers — for kids who missed children's parties in the past two years, surprises like these are surely a welcome treat but not in party venues; in vaccination centers!

Children within 5 to 11 years old are qualified to register to the “Vax to the Max!” program, wherein each child may receive a jab of Pfizer-BioNTech's reformulated vaccine as their first or second dose. As such, Ayala Malls is extending its facilities to host pediatric vaccinations and local government units, in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH).

The program is currently ongoing at Ayala Malls Manila Bay every Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The kids' vaccination drive commences at Ayala Malls Centrio in Cagayan de Oro on February 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by Ayala Center Cebu on February 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More malls in Metro Manila—including TriNoma, UP Town Center, Cloverleaf, and Fairview — will house the children’s vaccination program to therefore bring more minors to safety against COVID-19.

The program also accommodates booster shots through an appointment system.

This initiative by Ayala Malls allows for more mobility of the pediatric population. It also aims to improve their psychosocial well-being given the restrictions over the past years. In unity with the government, this significant move is geared towards the safety of kids, particularly those in high-risk areas.

