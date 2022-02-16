



















































 
























Health And Family


5 ways to prevent excessive hair fall




Philstar.com
February 16, 2022
 





5 ways to prevent excessive hair fall
Excessive hair fall is a concern for many people, and it can be a troublesome problem that can cause worry and affect one's self-esteem.
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — Tired of leaving a trail of hair where ever you go? Cleaning out the shower drain and sweeping your hair off the floor? Or seeing excessive hair on your brush after combing your hair?


Excessive hair fall is a concern for many people, and it can be a troublesome problem that can cause worry and affect one's self-esteem.


Fortunately, there are ways you can prevent excessive hair fall. Here are five tips to keep in mind: 


1. Handle your hair with care


Too much traction or pull on hair can cause excessive hair fall and thinning. Avoid tying or braiding hair too tightly. Use wide-toothed combs or brushes. Avoid combing your hair when wet because hair is most brittle when wet.


2. Eat a healthy and balanced diet


Poor nutrition may also result into excessive hair loss.  Make sure to eat a balanced diet, with food rich in Vitamins A, B, C, D, E, zinc, antioxidants, iron and protein.


These nutrients help protect hair follicles from free radicals and from aging, and contribute to healthy hair.  Fatty fish, eggs, leafy greens and nuts and seeds are a good sources of these nutrients. 


3. Drink enough water


Hydration is important in promoting good circulation and oil production of the scalp, which in turn is essential to maintaining healthy hair. 


4. Engage in de-stressing activities every so often


When a person is stressed, muscles constrict and blood flow and circulation in the hair follicles become poor. Hair follicles do not receive enough nutrition and may in turn,  lead to excessive hair fall. 


Exercise, bake, paint, read, watch movies or simply hang out with friends to de-stress once in a while!


5. Use treatments that nourish your hair follicles 




When hair follicles are healthy, hair that grows within them are also healthy and strong. Thus, it is important to keep your hair follicles well nourished. Use natural products that you can easily add to your daily regimen.


Hairreve Hair Rescue Thickening Serum nourishes and moisturizes hair follicles resulting in reduced hair fall, thicker and stronger hair and healthier scalp.


Hairreve is made with natural active ingredients from Switzerland, such as extracts of green tea leaves, larch tree wood, rosemary, coffee and zinc. To apply, simply spray onto scalp, massage for 1 to 2 minutes and leave on. It is non-oily, smells good and easy to use. 


 


Hairreve is available in selected Mercury Drug Stores nationwide, Lazada Mall and Shopee. Visit www.hairreve.com.ph for more inquiries.

Follow Hairreve on Facebook (www.facebook.com/HairReveHairRescue) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hairreverescue/?hl=en)


 

















 



