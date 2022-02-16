24/7 COVID-safer home? Possible with Panasonic nanoeâ„¢ X Generator Mark 2

24/7 COVID-safer home? Possible with Panasonic nanoe™ X Generator Mark 2

Panasonic communication & product planning manager Francis Serrato, President & chairman of the board, Mr. Yasushi Kondo, and PACPH vice president Mr. Tomohiro Yamada are joined by Mr. Gary Valenciano during the press conference

MANILA, Philippines — What if there’s a hero that can provide you and your family with clean and healthy indoor air 24/7?

This is the ground-breaking declaration of Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines during its February 11 Air Conditioner Convention, as it unveiled to press and dealers the big news about nanoe X Generator Mark 2, a new level of improved innovation of the nanoe™ technology.

In a virtual conference, Panasonic revealed research results on nanoe™, showing its capability to inhibit four types of novel coronavirus variants – Alpha, Beta, Gamma,and Delta in a 45-liter test space (with size of 350mm×350mm×400mm), in as fast as 2 hours by over 99.7%.

This breakthrough news in health and wellness will in effect, provide hope for Filipinos to make their homes and business spaces safer and more sanitized for kids, elders and working individuals.

The next big thing in the new normal

In 2021, Panasonic conducted a test with a third-party organization and confirmed the effectiveness on each COVID-19 variant, Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

Given this, nanoe™ can be expected to have an even stronger inhibitory effect on novel coronavirus variants. The company again conducted a verification in view of the status of the spread of viral infection.

What were the research results? Here's the gist:

Panasonic Corporation has verified the inhibitory effect of nanoe™ technology with benefits of hydroxyl radicals on the four novel coronavirus variants, in collaboration with the Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Center (QTEC).

In the same event, Panasonic announced news about the nanoe X Generator Mark 2 which produces 9.6 trillion hydroxyl radicals per second—a level up in eliminating odors, inhibiting pollutants and moisturizing skin and hair.

That means this new technology is two times stronger in performance versus the current nanoeTM X (4.8 trillion hydroxyl radicals per second). This also means that the nanoe X Generator Mark 2 may inhibit the novel coronavirus faster and stronger.

Panasonic revealed that nanoe X Generator Mark 2 is present in these products:

Related to this, Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corporation shared that it has been exporting nanoe™ X-equipped Window-type Inverter Air Conditioners in Hong Kong and Taiwan. It is also in Hong Kong (Shokukanken, Inc.) where an inhibition test featuring the Window-type Air Conditioner model showed that nanoe™ X has an inhibitory effect against adhered influenza virus (H1N1) over 99.9% in two hours.

A better life, a better world, always

For the past 20 years since 1997, Panasonic has been conducting research on this technology, and has verified its effectiveness in a variety of areas, including inhibiting pathogenic microorganism (bacteria, fungi and viruses) and allergens, breaking down PM 2.5 components that have adverse effects on the human body *2.

It has also committed to pursue the potential of nanoe™ technology and verify its various effects to continuously contribute to society.

Alongside the research, Panasonic remains proactive in playing a key role in ensuring safer and healthier spaces of health and educational institutions by providing them with much-needed Panasonic air solutions such as Air Conditioners, Portable nanoe™ X Generators, and Air Purifiers all equipped with nanoe™ and nanoe™ X technology—aligned with its thrust of providing Filipinos with "A Better Life, A Better World."

For more information about nanoe™, nanoe™ X technology and nanoe X Generator Mark 2 please visit www.panasonic.com/ph/nanoe. You may also explore its virtual showroom here.

To know more about Panasonic air solution products equipped with nanoe™, nanoe™ X technology and nanoe X Generator Mark 2, please visit www.panasonic.com/ph/air-solutions.