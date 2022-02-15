Valentine's 2022: Megan Young, Mikael Daez share secrets to becoming #RelationshipGoals

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez shared what it takes to maintain being #RelationshipGoals.

Despite the hardships brought by the pandemic, Megan and Mikael stick with each other through thick and thin, even creating content for their YouTube channel and podcast "#BehindRelationshipGoals" since the pandemic hit. The married couple balance their work and personal lives together.

“We look forward to any chance we get to enjoy the company of one another and [our dog] Soba, even if we only get a couple of hours or minutes of free time to do so. We’re even more appreciative of these moments.” Mikael said.

Megan added, “Before, we really pushed ourselves to work until madaling araw. But we realized that we need to put a limit and that we have to find time to reward ourselves also.”

Though they’re limited to staying at home, Mikael and Megan still find ways to reward themselves after hard work through simple yet satisfying bonding time at home.

One key thing they do is taking a breather from work. One of the things Megan and Mikael enjoy is their shared love for playing video games. They noted, immersing oneself in a virtual world is easily rewarding after spending long hours of work.



The two also shared that they enjoy watching a marathon of TV shows and movies, while in pajamas and cozying up with cup of hot Swiss Miss chocolate. Mikael shared he adds cinnamon, cream, and rock salt to his drink.

“It did add a lot of nuance to the experience and I was happily surprised,” he said. “We’re not cooks or chefs, so any wins in the kitchen is something we’ll take.”

“For the anime lovers out there, we’ve been watching Hunter x Hunter and Demon Slayer. And then, for video game lovers, we watched 'Witcher.' From time to time, there’s the occasional K-drama or Korean movie that’s nice to watch,” Mikael shared.

They also love whipping up sweet treats in the kitchen together. For Megan and Mikael, experimenting with food to create delicious snacks and drinks turned out to be a memorable experience.

Megan’s favorite was "adding Swiss Miss Chocolate Hazelnut to oatmeal."

After nine years of dating, Mikael and Megan tied the knot last January 2020. They got married twice, with one ceremony held in Caleruega in Nasugbu, Batangas on January 10, while the other one was in Subic, Zambales on January 25.

