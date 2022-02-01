Welcoming the Year of the Water Tiger

Gong Xi Fa Cai to all my KasamBuhays!

MANILA, Philippines — 2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger, that is why I am hoping that good luck, blessings, and happiness would come ROARING in your life this year.

Tiger as a symbol of courage

The king of the beasts in China -- those who were born under this Chinese zodiac sign -- are believed to be courageous, tough, and has the desire to seek knowledge. According to Tiffany Lin, Chinese astrology specialist, people who were born under the year of the tiger are very adventurous, analytical, and ambitious. They tend to be loners, self-centered, and can thrive to work on things themselves. According to celebrity Feng Shui master Hanz Cua, Tigers are friends / compatible with individuals who were born under the year of the horse, dog, and pig. They get-along well with each other. Tigers are incompatible with monkeys who are extroverts, which clashes with the tiger’s introverted personality. Tigers are also very loyal but can lead to being possessive. When it comes to career and finance, it is important for persons under this sign is their goal to achieve. But with their thrill-seeking characteristic, sometimes they tend to leave their careers when they get bored. It’s important for them to focus and prioritize to accomplish what they’re set to do.

Get lucky this 2022

We had a conversation with Master Hanz about how to be prosperous this year. He mentioned that the lucky colors and elements for this year are yellow-gold. “Yellow is a fire element. This year, fire-gold is the resource element. Siya po yung nagdadala ng opportunity, siya po yung nagdadala ng blessings,” says Master Hanz.

Next lucky element is metal. “Ang metal element ay ang mag-eenhance ng wisdom, creativity, and ideas this year,” according to Master Hanz. The metal and fire are the missing elements in the chart this year that’s why we have to add a semblance of these elements in our lives like adding a yellow-gold or metal color in your outfit, and partner that with continuing to eagerly look for opportunities, adapting to changes for improvement, and persisting to be creative in learning new things.

Follow these Feng Shui Tips to bring more luck to your home.

The practice of Chinese zodiac dates back thousands of years. There are a good number of Filipinos, especially in the Filipino-Chinese community, that follow the Chinese horoscope or zodiac and the yearly predictions from experts. The Chinese zodiac signs consists of 12 animals, namely and in order the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat (or Sheep), Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each animal has different characteristics and is associated with different birth years. I was born under the year of the dog.

Want to know your zodiac sign’s predictions this year? Here’s a quick rundown by Master Hanz on what you can expect during the Year of the Water Tiger and tips on how to improve the unwanted forecasts.

Rat

Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Characteristics: Go-getter, attractive, chatty, creative, secretive, stingy

People born under the Year of the Rat will have victory and success according to Master Hanz. But be even more persistent and hands-on with your career and business to get more bounty. He also advised to display a victory flag charm to further enhance their year. As per Master Hanz, the rat is one of the luckiest signs in 2022.

Ox

Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Characteristics: Hardworking, tender, reliable, patient, materialistic, stubborn

The money star is with the ox. Being hands-on with everything about your business and work will also add to your luck this year. It’s good to display a money bag or prosperity tree charms in the north east sector of your home or work are to enhance your luck this 2022.

Tiger

Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Characteristic: Assertive, fearless, charismatic, committed, adventurous, conceited, egotistic

If you think that you’re born under this zodiac and that you’d be luckier than the rest because this year is the Year of the Water Tiger, according to Master Hanz, that’s not the case. Even though the money star is with you, you’d still be clashing on this year. You’ll need a Tai Shui cure or appeasing amulet to welcome in more luck.

If you cannot afford to buy lucky charms for your home, place coins, salt, and rice near the door and window to attract more luck in your life. Constantly replace them every week and don’t use them anymore.

Rabbit

Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Characteristics: Caring, sensitive, imaginative, passionate, negative, shy

Individuals born under this zodiac sign would be prone to arguments, court cases, and misunderstandings because of anger management issues. You need to calm down and do breathing exercises before reacting on something that would get you into trouble. Display an anti-court case cure and place on the east sector of your home or work place. Again, stay calm, cool, and collected.

Dragon

Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Characteristics: Opinionated, active, charitable, bright, perfectionist, self-centered, intolerant

Love is in the air for those born under this sign as well as education or examination’s luck. In addition to the prediction, give importance to your mental health and be cautious with what you are stressing out on because if you don’t focus on these things, it might affect your luck. Just learn to be kinder to yourself and luck will follow.

Snake

Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Characteristics: Smart, inquisitive, interesting, restless, cunning, envious

The love, examination, and education star are also with those who were born under this sign. Display an abacus to enhance your luck when it comes to learning more and educating yourself at the southeast sector of your home. To enhance your luck in love, display a rose quartz or mandarin also at the southeast are of your house or room.

Horse

Birth years: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Characteristics: Entertaining, passionate, independent, influential, reckless, temperamental

One of the tiger’s allies and good friends. Victory and success will be the blessing for you this year. You will harvest all the seeds that you’ve been planting years ago this 2022. If you’re also trying to have a baby, the fertility star is also in your favor.

Goat/Sheep

Birth years: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Characteristics: Laidback, empathetic, imaginative, happy, messy, rash, lazy

This year would just be a balanced year for those born under this sign. It’s not going to be as bountiful but it’s also not going to be as bad. Take care of your body, advises Master Hanz, and make sure to exercise and have yourself checked when you feel that something is wrong to avoid your condition from worsening. Display a Wu Lou charm at the south west sector of your home. This will attract good health.

Monkey

Birth years: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Characteristics: Engaging, clever, optimistic, outgoing, indecisive, guarded, erratic

Unfortunately, it’s going to be a year of trials for people born under this sign. The monkey is a direct enemy of the tiger. This year would give you less luck on money and health, so just like Master Hanz’s advice for people born under the year of the sheep, display a Wu Lou and Tai Shui charms at the south sector of your house or room. Hang in there.

Rooster

Birth years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Characteristics: Adventurous, giving, hilarious, devoted, confrontational, arrogant

Be mindful of the things you say this year because it might get you in predicaments or arguments; as well as scams and theft. Protect yourself by attracting luck with Fu Dog, Rhino Elephant, or anti-jealousy charms placed at the west area of your home. The less you talk, the more you’ll save yourself from trouble.

Dog

Birth years: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Characteristics: Supportive, true, dependable, selfless, cynical, restless

Another good friend of the tiger. This year will give prosperity in marriage, love, and opportunities for money and business to those who were born under this sign. Fame and recognition are also in the stars for the lucky people born under this zodiac. To bring in more luck, display a horse charm in the south sector of your house, tiger charm and money bag on the north sector, and rose quartz on the south sector.

Pig

Birth years: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031

Characteristics: Kind, charitable, clever, friendly, fearful, anxious, selfish

The luckiest sign this year and is the best friend of the tiger. Benefit from this friendship with the tiger by wearing friendship charms to enhance luck on connections, pushing through on deals, and plans. Also display a tiger charm on the north sector of your home to enhance the luck that will be given to you this year.

A reminder to all our KasamBuhays, these predictions are just a guide to boost your continued positivity, life-planning, and making smart and reasonable decisions. It’s no way to be taken whole-heartedly because if you won’t help yourself by being productive, learning continuously, grateful for every blessing, and loving others and yourself, no amount of luck enhancers and charms would make your life better.

