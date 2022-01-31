



















































 
























^


 











 















Health And Family


Dermaction Plus by Watsons: Powerful yet gentle skincare made for all




Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 3:00pm
 





Dermaction Plus by Watsons: Powerful yet gentle skincare made for all
Dermaction Plus by Watsons has dermatologically-tested skincare products formulated with advanced technology and ingredients proven to be powerful yet effective and gentle on the skin.
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — Staying healthy will always be everyone’s top priority. Taking care of your skin is now as important as taking care of your health, so go for products that are powerful against your skin issues and can provide the nourishment that your skin needs. While skincare should be done by all, not all products are created equal. Men should use products formulated to be suitable for their skin type.


Dermaction Plus by Watsons has dermatologically-tested skincare products formulated with advanced technology and ingredients proven to be powerful yet effective and gentle on the skin. It offers products that are effective for acne-prone skin, maximum protection against UV and blue light, and an exclusive range formulated for men approved by girlfriends, wives, mothers or sisters! 


In taking care of your skin, choosing products should go beyond maximum protection, whether you’re indoors or outdoors.


Dermaction Plus Sun Care products use HEV shield that works like a proactive film to shield your skin from damages caused by UV rays and blue light. Functioning as sun care and skincare in one, these products also contain CollaBoost, which promotes skin elasticity and reduces wrinkles, Witch Hazel extract, which protects skin from pollution that can cause acne, and Aloe Vera extract, which moisturizes and soothes skin.


Dermaction Plus offers a wide range of sunscreens to choose from.




Try Dermaction Advance Sun Care Water Drop Cream Gel for that wearable and lightweight texture, yet heavy on protection. If you’re looking for a multi-purpose sunscreen, you can opt for Advanced Sun Face & Body Lotion to protect you from head to toe. If you’re looking for a multi-purpose sunscreen, opt for the Advanced Sun Face and Body Lotion, which is another lightweight and non-sticky product.


For those who have acne-prone skin, try the Advanced Sun Zinc-Acne Prone Gel. This has Zinc PA that helps treat acne while keeping your skin protected from UV rays. Lastly, for oily skin users who prefer using products with a matte finish, there’s Dermaction Plus Sheer Matt Invisible Balm that will refresh the skin with its matte finish formula.






L-R: Complete White Clarifying Facial Foam (P249) , Complete White Refining Intensive Serum (P549) , Complete White Restoring Day Essence (P599), 

Complete Active Clarifying Facial Foam (P249) , Complete Active Replenishing Intensive Serum (P549), Complete Active Recovering Day Essence  (P599)


Photo Release








Dermaction Plus will now offer an exclusive range that you can trust for the special men in your lives.


Try the New Dermaction Plus by Watsons Men’s Complete White and Complete Active. Both lines have three products to help you build a no-fuss Cleanse-Treat-Protect routine: Facial Foam Wash, Intensive Serum, and Day Essence SPF.


Powered with Pollufight technology that helps protect the skin from harmful effects of pollution, this simple routine can help repair and brighten up dull and haggard-looking skin.






(L-R) DAP Purifying Facial Gel (P249), DAP Skin Toner Clear Lotion (P599), DAP SOS Spot Corrector (P399), DAP Day Lotion (P599), DAP Night Essence (P549)

Photo Release








Lastly, you can also try Dermaction Plus’ Anti-Acne range. The products in this range uses a unique Acnoderm technology that continuously releases active ingredients that effectively dries pimples up for as fast as 6 hours!


On top of that, these anti-acne products contain Niacinamide, which helps tighten the skin and control oil, and Zinc PCA that helps protect against acne-causing bacteria. Add the Dermaction Plus Purifying Facial Gel, Skin Toner Clear Lotion, SOS Spot Corrector, and Day Lotion to your morning routine. At night, use the Anti-Acne Cleansing Water and Night Essence.


Give your skin the care it needs with this range of powerful yet gentle solutions from Watsons. Shop the range and other Watsons-made brands any way you want!


 


Shop online at https://bit.ly/3HBGaUX or via Watsons mobile app


For more information, visit https://www.watsons.com.ph/all-brands/b/155207/dap-by-watsons 


 

















 



WATSONS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest

 












Latest









Dermaction Plus by Watsons: Powerful yet gentle skincare made for all




 Sponsored 






1 hour ago


Dermaction Plus by Watsons: Powerful yet gentle skincare made for all



1 hour ago 


Dermaction Plus by Watsons has dermatologically-tested skincare products formulated with advanced technology and ingredients...








Health And Family
fbtw













COVID-19 travel insurance and more: Chinese New Year 2022 must-haves for good health, long life







3 days ago


COVID-19 travel insurance and more: Chinese New Year 2022 must-haves for good health, long life



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 days ago 


Cebu Pacific is levelling up its safety measure for its passengers with its upgraded Travelsure “Basic Protect”...








Health And Family
fbtw













Why Sweden opts vs vaccinating all children aged 5-11







3 days ago


Why Sweden opts vs vaccinating all children aged 5-11



3 days ago 


Sweden's health authority said Thursday that it would not recommend Covid-19 vaccinations for all children aged five...








Health And Family
fbtw













LIST: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 years old







4 days ago


LIST: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 years old



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


 On January 25,  DOH announced that the initial roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in the 5 -11 years old...








Health And Family
fbtw













Study says two-thirds of Omicron cases in England reinfections







4 days ago


Study says two-thirds of Omicron cases in England reinfections



4 days ago 


Nearly two-thirds of people in England who tested positive for Covid-19 in January previously had the virus or suspected they...








Health And Family
fbtw













Andi Eigenmann shares how she lost 50 pounds in 10 months







5 days ago


Andi Eigenmann shares how she lost 50 pounds in 10 months



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Actress Andi Eigenmann shared how she lost 50 pounds in 10 months. 








Health And Family
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with