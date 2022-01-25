Betrayed? Jodi Sta. Maria has advice for victims of cheating

Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo in a scene from 'The Broken Marriage Vow'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria shared her insights on dealing with being cheated on in a marriage.

As the headliner of “The Broken Marriage Vow," ABS-CBN's adaptation of British original show "Doctor Foster" with hit Korean version "The World of the Married," Jodi reflected where her head is when it comes to marital affairs.

"I know that it’s going to hurt. I mean, no betrayal is easy, but you can always choose to heal," Jodi shared during the show's recent virtual press conference.

Sta. Maria portrays the character of Dr. Jill Illustre, a headstrong woman who refuses to play the victim following her husband’s betrayal.

“Dra. Jill Ilustre is a woman whose top priority is her family. She’s a loving mother, an attentive wife, a compassionate person who really cares for her patients. Her personality is anchored on love, which is what makes her character relatable,” Jodi added, describing her character in the show.

"It's really a collaboration with the cast and directors paano mabuo ang character," the lead actress said.

During the press con, cast member Angeli Bayani, who played the role of Dr. Sandy Alipio, also revealed that Jodi went through some workshops with her to prepare for the role. The two practiced the "Meisner technique" in acting, which focuses on external sources for inspiration, with actors reacting to their fellow performers and their behavior.

Angeli said, "Basically sabi ko sa kanya, meron tayong expectations of ourselves. It helps you in acting though kung ilalabas mo ang tunay na nararamdaman mo sa isang sitwasyon, na what if okay lang ilabas? Tapos gagamitin mo 'yung totoong nararamdaman mo sa sitwasyon na ganu'n na mas heightened talaga ang emotions mo, tapos ipapatong mo sa linya mo."

"Dahil eto nga ang mga lines ni Jodi, iba ang pagpipigil niya sa ilang eksena. At masakit talaga para sa kanya," Angeli revealed.

Jodi affirmed, "Siguro sa past caharacters ko, kapag sinabi mo na gigil, kitang kita mo very physical. With this one, halos lahat, sa loob nangyayari. Kumbaga sumusunod na lang 'yung facial expressions. Pero kumbaga, pigil ang gigil."

She also shared her mental preparation, "Kinuha ko sa kung saan nanggagaling si Jill. Gusto niya ibalik ang dignidad niya."

Jodi shared what thrilled her in taking on a legendary landmark role: "You know what, I guess it's really to be able to do a show of this magnitude, and to have been entrusted with a role na tulad neto, na 'di ko alam kung mabibigay pa ulit in this lifetime," she said.

"I'm just thankful and blassed to be able to do this with this with this amazing cast, to work with our directors and creative team. Sinabi ko (sa) previous interviews, maaaring ang ibang actors ay frontliners, pero kapag napanood niyo ng buo, makikita niyo ang puso and kalaluwa, at pawis, pagod and hard work ng lahat," she added.

Jodi also shared a message to women who were betrayed by their husbands:

“There’s always life after a heartbreak. Hindi ito ang katapusan ng mundo. You can begin to heal and love yourself more. Tapos, mare-realize mo na may pwede ka pa pala ibigay. You are never too broken to be fixed."

"The Broken Marriage Vow" first aired on January 22 on iWantTFC and Viu, two days before TV broadcast premiere on January 24, 8:40 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, and on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and TFC.

