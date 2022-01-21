



















































 
























^


 











 















Health And Family


Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives tips on how to recover from COVID-19 as a family




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 12:22pm
 





Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives tips on how to recover from COVID-19 as a family
TV host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, basketball star JC Intal and their kids
Bianca Gonzalez-Intal via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother" host Bianca Gonzales shared on her Instagram page that she and her family overcame COVID-19 recently.


The host wrote, "Spent the last few days in isolation like many of you who are isolating too. It hit our home as well, and thankfully, everyone hit had mild symptoms, and we have all ‘graduated’ and are healthy and well. To anyone who is isolating now with mild symptoms or is asymptomatic, if you're feeling a bit restless or anxious, I feel yoooou."


Gonzalez-Intal also shared some informative tips on how to do isolation at home:


"1. Have some sort of routine. First two days of isolation, I felt lost and like I did not know what to do with myself. Grateful that I could still work and I am very lucky to be isolating in my WFH room. But from being used to thinking about a hundred things at once, biglang I just had to think about myself. Di naman kailangan todo schedule, but some sort of routine or flow to your day that will help you feel like you have control of something, in the middle of everything beyond our control, helps.


"2. Get enough sleep. 'Enough' sleep is different for everyone, but try as much as you can to sleep straight at night. Too much sleep can make you feel heavy, too little sleep won't help you get the energy you need to recover.


"3. Get some sun, if you can. Outside your door, by the window, if you have access to it, getting morning sun and that natural Vitamin D is so good for you.


"4. Keep in touch with 'batchmates.' It was oddly comforting to be messaging with friends who were also isolating. Makes you feel like you are in it together.


"5. Try/learn/do something different or new, yung talagang unrelated to your work, anything that can give you a different point of view that can help get your mind off worrying and more into this new thing you're figuring out."


 








 


She asked everyone to always follow health protocols and to get vaccinated.


"Let's continue to wash hands frequently and wear our masks, and get vaccinated and boosted when you can."


Biance ended her post with an encouraging message, "Hang in there, you got this! Sa mga nalagpasan din ito, happy graduation sa atin! Let's continue to wash hands frequently and wear our masks, and get vaccinated and boosted when you can."


RELATED: 'Vaccines save lives': Gretchen Fullido shares COVID-19 bout


 
















 




COVID-19
HOST BIANCA GONZALEZ
JC INTAL

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives tips on how to recover from COVID-19 as a family







42 minutes ago


Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives tips on how to recover from COVID-19 as a family



By Marane A. Plaza |
42 minutes ago 


Pinoy Big Brother host Bianca Gonzales shared some informative isolation tips on Instagram, after she and her family overcame...








Health And Family
fbtw













Adding peanuts to young children's diet can help avoid allergy &mdash; study







3 hours ago


Adding peanuts to young children's diet can help avoid allergy — study



By Paul Ricard |
3 hours ago 


Including peanuts in children's diets early in life could help stave off allergies against the legume, which can be fatal...








Health And Family
fbtw













LIST: 7 eco-friendly natural toothpastes by SPLAT to upgrade your oral hygiene




 Sponsored 






22 hours ago


LIST: 7 eco-friendly natural toothpastes by SPLAT to upgrade your oral hygiene



22 hours ago 


Are you looking to upgrade your oral care routine for 2022? Look for a brand that fulfills your requirements for being a brand...








Health And Family
fbtw











A lawyer and TV director reveal one thing their successes have in common








 Sponsored 


A lawyer and TV director reveal one thing their successes have in common





23 hours ago






Health And Family







fb
tw














LIST: What masks to wear to combat COVID-19 variants







1 day ago


LIST: What masks to wear to combat COVID-19 variants



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
1 day ago 


Amid talks of using N95 masks in light of the surge of Omicron cases all over the world, masking up is still among the best...








Health And Family
fbtw













Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study







1 day ago


Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study



1 day ago 


"Vaccination remains the safest strategy for protecting against Covid-19."








Health And Family
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with