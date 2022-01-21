Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives tips on how to recover from COVID-19 as a family

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother" host Bianca Gonzales shared on her Instagram page that she and her family overcame COVID-19 recently.

The host wrote, "Spent the last few days in isolation like many of you who are isolating too. It hit our home as well, and thankfully, everyone hit had mild symptoms, and we have all ‘graduated’ and are healthy and well. To anyone who is isolating now with mild symptoms or is asymptomatic, if you're feeling a bit restless or anxious, I feel yoooou."

Gonzalez-Intal also shared some informative tips on how to do isolation at home:

"1. Have some sort of routine. First two days of isolation, I felt lost and like I did not know what to do with myself. Grateful that I could still work and I am very lucky to be isolating in my WFH room. But from being used to thinking about a hundred things at once, biglang I just had to think about myself. Di naman kailangan todo schedule, but some sort of routine or flow to your day that will help you feel like you have control of something, in the middle of everything beyond our control, helps.

"2. Get enough sleep. 'Enough' sleep is different for everyone, but try as much as you can to sleep straight at night. Too much sleep can make you feel heavy, too little sleep won't help you get the energy you need to recover.

"3. Get some sun, if you can. Outside your door, by the window, if you have access to it, getting morning sun and that natural Vitamin D is so good for you.

"4. Keep in touch with 'batchmates.' It was oddly comforting to be messaging with friends who were also isolating. Makes you feel like you are in it together.

"5. Try/learn/do something different or new, yung talagang unrelated to your work, anything that can give you a different point of view that can help get your mind off worrying and more into this new thing you're figuring out."

She asked everyone to always follow health protocols and to get vaccinated.

"Let's continue to wash hands frequently and wear our masks, and get vaccinated and boosted when you can."

Biance ended her post with an encouraging message, "Hang in there, you got this! Sa mga nalagpasan din ito, happy graduation sa atin! Let's continue to wash hands frequently and wear our masks, and get vaccinated and boosted when you can."

