'Magpakatatag sila': Zaijian Jaranilla advises fellow products of broken families

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Zaijian Jaranilla gave an advice to fellow kids who are products of broken families.

At yesterday's virtual press conference for his upcoming series “The Broken Marriage Vow," Zaijian said that it is easy for him to take the role of Gio because he is a product of a broken family.

“Sobrang nakaka-relate po ako kay Gio kasi galing din po ako sa broken family kaya po siguro naiintindihan ko kung saan siya nanggagaling, kung ano 'yung nararamdaman niya. Mas na-eexpress ko po kung ano 'yung gustong sabihin ni Gio,” he said.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin na hindi naman nila deserved na mangyari sa kanila 'yon. Hindi naman natin maiiwasan 'yon na sa pamilya ay maging broken family. Feeling ‘ko ang advice na maibibigay ko sa kanila ay magpakatatag sila. Wala naman dapat silang piliin na side kung gusto nilang sumama sa father nila o sa mother nila. Sundin lang nila 'yung puso nila,” he added.

Zaijian falls victim to the gradual breakdown of his parents’ tumultuous relationship in ABS-CBN’s upcoming drama series “The Broken Marriage Vow,” which premieres on January 22 on iWantTFC and January 24 on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and TFC.

His character, Gio Ilustre, will highlight the emotional stress and trauma that children endure when their parents’ relationship turns dysfunctional due to infidelity.

The only son of Dra. Jill and David (Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo), Gio is a smart and athletic teenager who loves his parents dearly and is the glue that keeps their family together. He is also an honor student who will do everything to make his parents proud.

