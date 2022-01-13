The Year of My Pivot and Pamilya Talk

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught all of us, it is the importance of our families.

It’s 2022! I’m grateful for another start — another chance to be guided by God to do what it is that I love doing: hosting and producing shows, sharing empowering stories and information to our KasamBuhays, reaching out to families, and public service. Even though last year, all of us were still clouded by uncertainties, we strove to have a semblance of normalcy in our daily lives.

Last year was particularly challenging for me and my family because COVID-19 hit our entire household, with Nonong battling severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Our Kuya Kenn, unfortunately, succumbed to it after being in the hospital for a month. It was probably our saddest moment in 2021. But we had to look at the silver lining -- that our family emerged stronger from the experience, with God keeping the rest of us here to do our share in helping others who are facing similar challenges.

But 2021 was also a productive year as it was the year of my pivot. Together with my team, we started my career as a producer by creating online shows as your friendly tita. “Tita Jing” began so I could extend my network further to reach those I cannot reach personally or easily due to the pandemic. I found the digital portal as my next big platform in bridging Filipinos worldwide to valuable health, lifestyle, and advocacy-related content. We started streaming live via KUMU under the Seen Zone channel every Mondays to Wednesdays, while simultaneously broadcasting the shows as well on my Facebook account and YouTube channel.

#PaTalkMoment 2021: Heart-warming Revelations with Tita Jing

One of the things that this pandemic did was to leave us jaded and hopeless because either our businesses got affected or we were left unsure of our careers. We invited people on our live stream to share their knowledge when it comes to starting and growing a business, various tricks of the trade on how to thrive during the pandemic, and success stories to reinforce a positive outlook on our viewers. Business and career advisers like Chinkee Tan, Mon Abrea, and Jorge Noel Wieneke were just some of the experts who graced our shows.

#PaTalkMoment 2021: Tips to Empower the Entrepreneur in You!

Pamilya Talk also loves to remind our kasambuhays to laugh amidst these troubling times because we know that this pandemic won’t last forever and we can all rise from this. We’d like to think that what we do in Pamilya Talk is truly an embodiment of what a Pinoy family should be: caring, understanding, united in resolving problems one step at a time, and grateful amidst life’s trials.

Some of my personal favorites

We’re grateful to all of our guests who have graced our shows and shared their knowledge about our topics. We deeply appreciate the time they have spent with us to share their stories and expertise.

This year, may we all thrive to rebuild ourselves and start anew with a lot of hope and trust in God. Rest assured that Pamilya Talk and your Tita Jing will be here to help you in any way we can.

Sharing with you some of my favorites – touching and insightful episodes that you might want to check out.

Kwentong Harana at Buhay Eskwela! – A fun sit-down on the history of the song Harana popularized by one of the most notable OPM bands Parokya ni Edgar. We had with us the original composer of Harana, my barkada and schoolmate, Eric Yaptangco (our barkada used to sing Harana in our school-tambayans even before it hit the airwaves), Cholo Mallilin who was the first to record the demo of the song, ex-Smokey Mountain and Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas Managing Director Tony Lambino, and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda.

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught all of us, it is the importance of our families.

Housemates Noon, Charity Duo na Ngayon and Let’s Learn and Play with Team Yey - Heartwarming episodes on the value of sharing and teaching it to your children with Former PBB Housemates Kobie Brown and Chico Alicaya, James Arellano, Jhanna Cuevas, Team Yey’s child actresses/influencers Althea Guanzon and Nhikzy Calma, and Ogalala's COO Maye Yao Co-Say.

Our COVID Journey: Coping when COVID hit our Home – A very special episode wherein I was joined by my husband Nonong and our daughters Fiona and Fiana to relieve our COVID-19 experience and what it has taught us. We also invited child psychologist, Dr. Rhea Lopa-Ramos, who emphasized the concept of post-traumatic growth, experiencing “positive psychological change as a result of struggling with highly challenging, highly stressful life circumstances.”



Ang Ms. Universe ng Pamilya! – A Mother’s Day episode featuring beauty queens Ms. Gloria Diaz and Mafae Yunon-Belasco. They shared their beaucon stories, experiences, and tips for those who would want to be pageant contestants. They also updated the viewers about their current activities, shared their beauty tips, and their then-prediction about the upcoming Ms. Universe contest.

Pinoy Big Business: Reunion with Housemates! – A mini-reunion between PBB Housemates alumni Nene Tamayo and JB Magsaysay. They joined me in this episode to share with our viewers their life after PBB, what have they been up to, and their business ventures. They also gave tips for PBB Housemate hopefuls.

Maymay Entrata | Kwentuhan with Tita Jing – My interview with actress, television host and social media darling, Maymay Entrata, is one for the books as she shared never-before-heard stories about her life in and out of showbiz and the online world.

Darren Espanto | Kwentuhan with Tita Jing – The total performer that is Darren Espanto had a chat with us about his career, growing up in Canada, and his plans in life.

--

Watch Pamilya Talk on Facebook, YouTube, and Kumu (@JingCastaneda – 6:00-7:00pm Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday). You can also follow my social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Kumu. Please share your stories or suggest topics at [email protected].