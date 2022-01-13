Rebel Wilson says walking is her secret to 75-pound weight loss

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson revealed that walking is simply the reason behind her 75-pound weight loss.

In the season three premiere of "Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk" on Apple Watch, Rebel said that her goal is to get healthier and lose the bodyweight she didn’t want.

“I knew deep down that I wasn’t the healthiest version of myself because of work commitments,” she said.

“An Austrian doctor said, ‘Rebel, the best way for you to lose unwanted body fat is by just simply walking, it doesn’t have to be high intensity or uphill… just simply walk an hour a day,’” she added.

She said walking for an hour is the kindest thing to do to her body.

“It just made me think: OK I should take it a bit easier on myself, and just do it gently and do it lightly. So in 2020 I lost weight but very, very gradually. Sometimes I kicked up things a notch with some workouts and went hard. But, the majority of the work for the year was just doing things like walking for an hour,” she said.

“Sometimes, the simplest thing like getting out and walking for an hour a day is the kindest thing to your body, and your body will respond to that,” she assured.

