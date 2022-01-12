Dealing with the first signs of a cold? Letâ€™s hear it from 5 Filipino citizens, frontliners





















































 
























Dealing with the first signs of a cold? Let’s hear it from 5 Filipino citizens, frontliners




Gerald Dizon - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 1:17pm
 





Five Pinays share firsthand "coldfessions," or unique and personal praning stories related to getting colds and having good health.
Composite photo by Enrico Alonzo




MANILA, Philippines — Whether it’s accomplishing life goals, making ends meet or making the home the best it can be for the family, every Filipino strives hard every day in order to get things done. But with all that’s happening around us, it can be pretty challenging to keep up.


One of the things that could get us down is getting sick, and that’s usually from a common cold. It brings out worries out of many of us and understandably so.


Since getting sick these days, especially from the common cold, is such a hassle, we do everything we can to keep healthy and be defended from cold viruses.


As Filipinos who are no strangers to getting a cold, we’ve developed habits and strategies in dealing with it, especially at the first signs.


Here, we get to hear firsthand coldfessions, or unique and personal praning stories related to getting colds and having good health.


1. Rofhedein Suzon, 25


Rofhedein is a news anchor and writer for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). In her daily tasks of gathering and delivering materials at 2 a.m. for a 6 a.m. broadcast and then writing for the rest of the day, she gets really anxious about getting sick.


“If you are sick you cannot go to work and fulfill your duties,” she shared.


When asked about her tried and tested ways of preventing a cold, she had a ready answer: “I drink a lot of water, take vitamins. I also use some ointments and get rest.”


2. Ragna Gonzalez, 30


Work-from-home mommy Ragna shares she and her young son can be susceptible to colds. “My son is very active, loves water and loves playing around. I don't usually stop him from doing that because as a mom, I know I'm prepared when colds attack.”


Hence, preparedness is vital at home. When she discovered Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray, she immediately added it to her family’s arsenal in fighting cold symptoms.


"Vicks First Defence has been a great discovery. Imagine having a handy nasal spray that you can carry with you anytime, anywhere for whenever you need it.”


3. Mary Lorraine Llorin, 36


As a nurse by profession, Mary Lorraine is more direct in her strategy for dealing with colds. “I double my Vitamin C dose, take lots of fruit juice and eat more vegetables than usual.”


She also uses Vicks First Defense Nasal Spray. “It helps my eldest son and me by easing our breathing. Usually, when we our nasal mucosa gets itchy, Vicks First Defense Nasal Spray helps relieve it and prevents us from having a clogged nose or even runny nose,” she said.


4. Mhea Dela Cruz, 37


Mhea, who works for an Australian law firm, just got married this December. “That’s why I’m extra careful not to get sick. Who wouldn't get praning especially nowadays? Every little symptom is alarming,” she said.


She knows it’s important to stay healthy, especially for those around her. When asked how she deals with the onset of a cold, her first go-to is her trusty balm or oil so she could sniff it and put some under her nose. She also prepares hot lemonade with honey, if not pop a lozenge for relief. She also drinks a lot of water.


Asked about the newest Vicks product, the Vicks First Defence nasal spray, Mhea expressed interest in trying it since it helps address the first signs of a cold. She admits that she has relied on Vicks products for years—a practice she’s learned from her mom.


5. Lyka Baqueros, 28


As a stay-at-home mom of three, Lyka prefers a no-nonsense approach to dealing with the onset of a cold. “Lalo na sa panahon natin ngayon, talagang kapag feeling ko magkakaroon ako ng cold e umiinom na ako ng gamot or nagpapahid na ako ng kung anu-ano para ‘di na tumuloy,” she shared.


Upon discovering the Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray herself, she has since stood by it when it comes to the first signs and symptoms of a cold.


“Nang ma-try ng asawa ko ang Vicks First Defence Nasal Spray, nakatulong ito na hindi magtuloy-tuloy yung sipon niya. Naramdaman din ka agad niya sa unang spray. Unti-unti nawala ang sipon niya at tumigil siya sa pagsinghot. Kaya highly recommended talaga sa mga relatives and friends,” she said.


First line of defense


Striving for good health should always be a priority, more so today. This is why Filipinos do everything they can to avoid getting sick, including taking nutrient supplements or adopting fitness regimens, even from home.


Many Filipinos’ propensity for “kapraningan” today means they are no longer taking chances. Getting cold is no longer a trivial thing, but something that should be taken seriously, even at first signs.


Vicks First Defence, from the cough and cold expert brand Vicks, is a nasal spray that’s designed to help stop a cold in its tracks when used at the onset of a cold.


All you have to do is apply 2 to 3 sprays per nostril and the product’s 3.5 pH microgel formula starts to trap the cold virus in the nasal cavity, inactivating it and prevents it from multiplying. The cold virus is then eradicated via nasal washout, either out of the nose or down the stomach.


So whenever there’s a tickly, scratchy sensation in the throat, accompanied by sneezing—all the first signs of a cold—#VDefended with Vicks First Defence as it helps stop a cold in its tracks when used at first signs.


Vicks First Defence is available in all leading drugstores and supermarkets nationwide, and online via Watsons website, Watsons Lazada, Southstar website, Southstar Shopee and Rose Pharmacy website.


 


For more information, visit the Vicks official Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/VicksPhilippines and the Vick’s official website here https://www.vicks.com.ph/en-ph/browse-products/cough-and-cold/vicks-first-defence. 


 


Always read the label. Follow the directions for use.  


Vicks First Defense is only suitable for adults and children 12 years and above. 


Vicks First Defence is not a cure or treatment against COVID-19 and its symptoms.


If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. 


 


