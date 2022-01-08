Life coach Myke Celis gives new reflections for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Self-improvement has always been part of one’s reflection especially during the new year. However, it goes beyond losing weight or saving more this time around.

For celebrity life coach Myke Celis, it’s very important to be guided by one’s thorough reflections about all aspects in one’s life in order to have well-rounded growth.

“An in-depth reflection anchored on honesty and vulnerability will allow one to really realize what matters to him/her most at this point in her life, one that lasts longer than the festivities of the season,” Myke told Philstar.com in an email interview.



“It’s all about decluttering and recognizing your essentials. Being able to clear your space as you make room for what really matters is key in improving yourself and the quality of your life,” he added.

When asked how anyone can improve their self, Myke said it’s about recognition.

“Coming from humility and acceptance, this is a powerful question to jumpstart self-improvement. Recognizing what you need to work on and coming up with concrete plans on how to go about them there after will allow you to become your best this year and beyond,” he said.

“Going beyond the physical, consider also your mental and emotional health if the things, people and situations you choose to surround yourself with do you any good. Starting the year right by sanitizing your space can do wonders for you in the long run,” he added.

Myke reminds that happiness is something that people shouldn’t take for granted.

“Allow yourself to look for and discover what makes your heart smile and tailor fit your actions towards pursuing that this year,” he said.

“Starting all over again goes beyond one’s New Year’s resolutions. If you want to have lasting change in your life as you become your own #bestmeever, don’t fall for that short term trap of having a new year’s resolution that’s not anchored deeply on your core and being. And getting (and committing) to that means that you have to do an honest assessment of your life in general to really know what to improve on long after the new year is over,” he added.