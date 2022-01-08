PGH doctor warns paracetamol overdose can lead to liver toxicity

MANILA, Philippines — A doctor from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) warned that paracetamol overdose can lead to liver toxicity and even death.

Olivia Camille Reyes, a pediatric emergency consultant at PGH, said that paracetamol does not treat the cause of fever.

“While it is an OTC (over-the-counter) formulation, it is one of the most abused, overused drugs that is frequently among the TOP CAUSES OF DRUG OVERDOSE,” Reyes reminded.

“When consumed in large amounts, it has the potential to cause liver toxicity, and even death," she added.

Reyes said that paracetamol should only be used to treat pain or causing discomfort and added strain for very sick people.

“Even then, Paracetamol must be used with caution,” she said.

“It's safe to give a dose or two as first aid as directed by the product insert (especially for children), but please consult with your doctor thereafter. If it's taken for fever, investigation of the cause, as well as the assessment of the severity of illness must take precedence," she added.

She advised that temperature monitoring is more important to form a more accurate plan of action.

“Please do not take it as a prophylactic, i.e. to prevent fever. You need to know if there is a fever in the first place, and while being really warm to touch can indicate its presence, this is where a thermometer comes in handy. Temperature monitoring is more important and is key in the assessment of the fever pattern, to form a better, more accurate plan of action,” she said.