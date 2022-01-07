Panasonic equips FEU-NRMF med schools with nanoeâ„¢ X Technology for safety of future doctors

Panasonic equips FEU-NRMF med schools with nanoe™ X Technology for safety of future doctors

A total of 16 Panasonic nanoeTM X air purifiers and 18 Panasonic Portable nanoeTM X Generators were donated. Classrooms equipped with nanoeTM X products are identifiable through Panasonic’s nanoeTM X safety seal sticker.

MANILA, Philippines – Pursuant to their mission and vision as a company, Panasonic continues to advocate cleaner and fresher air for life.

In recent events, the company partnered with the Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (FEU-NRMF) in Novaliches, Quezon City through a donation in the form of nanoe™ X-equipped Panasonic Air Purifiers as well as Panasonic Portable nanoe™ X Generators for the university’s use in its medical schools.

It has always been Panasonic’s objective to provide cleaner and quality air for the community. In this time of need, the installation of Panasonic’s nanoe™ X technology, through the different avenues it has been able to explore, not only turned the company’s vision into a reality but has been amplifying the safety and welfare of people affected by the novel coronavirus in high-traffic areas including vaccination sites, hospitals, and schools.

This initiative is in par with Panasonic’s agenda of expanding their current program this 2022 to be of assistance to students, most especially in the medical field, that will be instrumental in the future of the health care system of the Philippines.

Moreover, these groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technologies are designed and have been verified to have inhibitory effects on airborne and adhered viruses, including the novel coronavirus1. Students, teachers and staff members of FEU-NRMF can now breathe a sigh of relief, with the assurance of another layer of protection from the virus, especially now in the event that face-to-face classes are nearing its resumption.

Previous Panasonic excursions included partnerships with different local city government units to disseminate the technology they have, including donations to Mandaluyong City, Makati City, Malabon City, Taguig City, Quezon City and the Philippine General Hospital.

Guests in attendance at FEU-NRMF’s Alfonso Hall for the short turnover ceremony held last December 10, 2021 included general manager of Life Solutions and Panasonic country head Yosuke Tanaka, communications and product planning manager of Panasonic Air Conditioning Philippines (PACPH) Francis Serrato, FEU-NRMF chief operating officer Juan Enrique Reyes, Dr. Magdalena Natividad, Dr. Nolan Pecho, and other FEU-NRMF department heads, staff and medical students, who all showed exuberance, appreciation and interest in learning more about the aforementioned nanoe™ X technology.

Yosuke Tanaka, in a short message to students and staff present, shared, “It is a great honor for Panasonic to be sharing our technology. It is our pride and joy to make nanoe™ X technology accessible in this prestigious university and give everyone the opportunity to experience quality air for life so you can focus on your craft as future medical professionals.”

A total of 16 Panasonic nanoe™ X air purifiers and 18 Panasonic Portable nanoe™ X Generators were donated. Classrooms equipped with nanoe™ X products are identifiable through Panasonic’s nanoe™ X safety seal sticker. Freebies such as nanoe™ X face masks, fans and pillows were also given to students in attendance.

With this contribution, the company hopes for improved protection in its classrooms in time for the resumption of face-to-face classes.

“Panasonic has leveraged the power of hydroxyl radicals contained in water to purify the air around us. Proven by its effectiveness on four novel coronaviruses variants2, Alpha, Beta, Gama and Delta, the assurance of breathing in clean air when these products are around is something we, in Panasonic, are glad to share,” Serrato said at a lecture during the event.

For more information on Panasonic and its patented technologies, visit https://www.panasonic.com/ph/nanoe.

NOTES:

1: based on Texcell, a global contract research organization, verified the inhibitory effect of the nanoe™ X technology with the benefits of hydroxyl radicals on adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) placed in a 45L box. Over 99.99% of adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) activity was inhibited within 2 hours.

Note: This verification was designed to generate basic research data on the effects of nanoe™ X on the novel coronavirus in laboratory conditions different from those found in living spaces. It was not designed to evaluate product performance.

2: based on a comparative verification of in collaboration with the Japan Textile Products Quality and Technology Center (QTEC) was conducted in a 45L test space containing the four novel coronavirus variants with and without exposure to nanoe™. Over 99% of four novel coronavirus variants activity was inhibited within 2 hours.

Note: This verification was designed to generate basic research data on the effects of nanoe™ on the novel coronavirus in laboratory conditions different from those found in living spaces. It was not designed to evaluate product performance.