A lawyer and TV director reveal one thing their successes have in common

Former athletes, (from left) Atty. Madeline Mina and Director Marnie Manicad, share their champion journeys with the help of the MILO Sports Program.

MANILA, Philippines — Popularized in Malcolm Gladwell’s book, “Outliers,” the saying “It takes 10,000 hours to master a skill” may have been hyperbole, but it had the right principle.

Skill takes time to develop whether in sports or in real life — and some individuals have proven just that.

Two former athletes, Director Marnie Manicad and Atty. Madeline Mina, share their champion journeys, and how MILO had a hand in the crucial steps toward their dreams.

From small beginnings to great things

Photo Release Director Marnie Manicad mentors her team to be best in the field in this throwback picture of them at work.

As a director by profession, Marnie Manicad lives her passion at Team MMPI, a Philippine-based production company where she stands as CEO.

There, she spearheads productions for original television and online content, catering to both local and international audiences. But when the day is done, she comes home and transforms into “supermom” to her three kids.

Marnie knows the importance of hard work as much as she understands setting a good example for others, especially to her children.

Through her participation in the MILO Sports Program of Nestlé in her younger years, she has had the experience and has developed the skills to do both of these things with ease. Neither has she forgotten to pay it forward.

Photo Release Marnie Manicad during her years as a competitive swimmer. Now, she tries to impart the same champion values she learned as an athlete to her three daughters.

Like herself in her youth, Marnie’s children have also become interested in swimming. This has given her the opportunity to pass on her learnings and share important values — hard work, determination and collaboration, to name a few, in hopes of setting them off on the road to being champions in their own right.

“I always tell my children to enjoy the journey as they head towards their destination. I encourage them to compete only with themselves, so with that, they will always come out as their best version,” she said.

Slow and steady wins the race

Photo Release Formerly a gymnast and now a lawyer, Madeline Mina is focusing her energy by taking part in the speedy administration of justice, championing others this time around.

Atty. Madeline Mina recalls her early years in the MILO Sports Program: “Hindi basta-basta.”

At her father’s urging, she became part of the MILO Club Gymnastica in Pasig at only 10 years old. There, she learned firsthand how grueling training could be, especially for something as complex and technical as gymnastics.

But because this was her passion, she was determined to stick through training at the gym and even from home. Eventually, her somersaults and landing for a vault routine became better and better until it became muscle memory. Soon enough, Atty. Madeline was able to test her mettle during the competitions — of which she won four.

But by this time, she thought her dream of becoming a champion gymnast was slipping from her fingertips. She felt overfatigued and that her improvements have plateaued. Yet this did not dampen her spirit.

Photo Release Proud moment for Atty. Madeline Mina (rightmost) when she won a gold medal for her vault routine at the 1998 Milo Gymnastics Centennial Competition.

“Struggles are part of the whole journey. I had to overcome frustration. Even though I was no longer competing as a gymnast, I realized I could still do what I love as a member of our cheerleading teams in high school and college,” Atty. Madeline shared.

Later, she grew up to become not only a remarkable lawyer, but one who works for no less than the Supreme Court.

“Sometimes being a champion means taking failure in stride, allowing yourself to mourn and picking yourself up again to do better and bounce back higher,” she said.

Making the dream work

Like Direk Marnie and Atty. Madeline in their youth, Nestlé’s MILO Sports program has helped inspire more than 35 million young Filipinos to pursue their passion in different sports — basketball, volleyball, taekwondo, football, swimming, gymnastics, arnis, among others.

With this, young athletes develop a mix of skills that they can carry with them throughout their lives, especially as they choose and pursue their careers later in life.

Living by champion virtues has always been the program’s mantra since 1983, and it is showing no signs of stopping.

Today, Nestlé has adapted to the times in order to nurture young talents and fuel their champion dreams from home.

With the MILO Sports program successfully transitioning into the MILO Home Court online, Arlene Tan-Bantoto, Nestlé Senior Vice President and Head of Public Affairs, Sustainability and Communications, said, “A champion’s journey starts with fostering a champion’s mindset. As the Kasambuhay of Filipino families, Nestlé is excited to continue its mission of supporting parents in nurturing the inner champions in their children, supporting and cheering them on at every stage of their journey.”

It may have been five decades since Nestlé launched its first MILO Sports program but the determination, discipline and self-confidence that it has instilled in millions of Filipino youth will, hopefully, prepare them to become champions both in sports and in life.

