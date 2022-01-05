



















































 
























^


 











 















Health And Family


New set of twins born in different years in California




Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 12:17pm
 





New set of twins born in different years in California
The Natividad Medical Center, where the babies were delivered, said in a statement last week that some estimates suggest there is a one-in-two-million chance of twins being born in different years.
3194556 via Pixabay




LOS ANGELES — A set of twins born 15 minutes apart in California have very different birthdays — one in 2021 and the other in 2022.


Alfredo Antonio Trujillo came into the world at 11:45 pm on New Year's Eve in the city of Salinas.


A quarter of an hour later, on New Year's Day, his sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born.


The Natividad Medical Center, where the babies were delivered, said in a statement last week that some estimates suggest there is a one-in-two-million chance of twins being born in different years.


"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," the babies' mother, Fatima Madrigal, was quoted as saying in the statement.


Dr. Ana Abril Arias described the births as "one of the most memorable deliveries of my career."


"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022."


Big brother Alfredo tipped the scales at six pounds and one ounce (2.75 kilograms) while the baby of the family, Aylin, was a healthy five pounds and 14 ounces.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 120,000 twins are born every year in the United States, representing roughly three percent of births.


Last 2016, a family from San Diego, California welcomed 2016 with twins born in different years.


In a rare incident, the twins – baby girl, Jaelyn, and baby boy, Luis – were born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 and at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, respectively, NBC reported.


A case of fraternal twins is common, but the timing of their birth is rare, which is why their case has gotten worldwide attention.


Because of the time interval, Jaelyn was also recognized as the last baby born in 2015 in San Diego while Luis is the first. — Reports from Agence France-Presse


RELATED: VIRAL: Twins born minutes apart in 2015 and 2016


 
















 



WONDER TWINS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









New set of twins born in different years in California







41 minutes ago


New set of twins born in different years in California



41 minutes ago 


A set of twins born 15 minutes apart in California have very different birthdays — one in 2021 and the other in 20...








Health And Family
fbtw













Israeli study shows fivefold antibody rise with 4th Covid jab: PM







3 hours ago


Israeli study shows fivefold antibody rise with 4th Covid jab: PM



3 hours ago 


Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that an Israeli study indicated fourth coronavirus vaccinations were "safe" and...








Health And Family
fbtw













Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns







3 hours ago


Soaring Omicron could lead to more dangerous variants, WHO warns



3 hours ago 


Soaring Omicron cases around the globe could increase the risk of a newer, more dangerous variant emerging, the World Health...








Health And Family
fbtw













Weaker virus? Herd immunity? Omicron sparks cautious hopes







3 hours ago


Weaker virus? Herd immunity? Omicron sparks cautious hopes



By Isabelle Tourne  |
3 hours ago 


With new versions forcing vaccine makers to re-test jabs, the virus that causes Covid-19 has proven highly unpredictable...








Health And Family
fbtw













No shortage here: Paracetamol trivia to know before your next drugstore visit







19 hours ago


No shortage here: Paracetamol trivia to know before your next drugstore visit



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
19 hours ago 


In light of recent claims that there is a paracetamol shortage in drug stores, which the Department of Health denied, here...








Health And Family
fbtw











5 ways to keep kids energized when schooling at home








 Sponsored 


5 ways to keep kids energized when schooling at home





22 hours ago






Health And Family







fb
tw











Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with