Start the New Year right with immune-boosting nutrients




January 4, 2022
 





Supplements with an immune system-boosting tandem of vitamin C and zinc may help boost your health—learn how to choose wisely today.
MANILA, Philippines — A new year is always a chance for you to start strong, especially when it comes to your health. Now is the right time to work on improving your well-being with the help of immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin C and zinc, both of which can come from your diet or high-quality supplement.


Vitamin C and zinc are well-known for their potential benefits for your immune system, thereby making a great impact on your quality of life. If improving your health is one of your new year’s resolutions, here’s why getting enough amounts of this duo is a good idea, along with tips on how to choose the supplement that’s best for you.


Work on your health with strong C.O.R.E. immunity


There are many health-boosting supplements available in the market, but there are qualities that make certain ones stand out from the rest. For maximum benefits, always choose a supplement that can help deliver C.O.R.E Immunity through:


Combined immune-enhancing action against infection


Vitamin C is known to help reduce the severity and duration of common colds, particularly during periods of physical stress, smoking or increasing age.


Meanwhile, zinc can help improve cold symptoms, address deficiencies that may lead to poor immune response and potentially work as a treatment for diarrhea and pneumonia in children.


Both vitamin C and zinc work hand-in-hand to deliver innate and adaptive immunity. This means that both nutrients help deliver antioxidant capabilities and two layers of defense.


Vitamin C and zinc also help stimulate white blood cells, promote cell-mediated immunity and repair and synthesize tissues. In turn, these actions keep your immune system up and running!


Optimized core immunity with ZincPlus® Tablet Technology


Supplements that are well-researched and backed by a specialized formulation definitely stand out from the rest.


ZincPlus® Tablet Technology may help deliver ideal and stabilized amounts of vitamin C and zinc. This formulation ensures that your supplements are dissolved properly, so that its nutrients are efficiently absorbed by the body.


Reduced risk of gastric irritation


This is possible with a formulation composed mainly of sodium ascorbate. Compared to ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate is known to help lower the risk for effects caused by gastric acidity.


Economical and responsible pricing


Make sure you get your money’s worth with a supplement that’s packed with not just the right nutrients, but has ideal amounts of them. Choose a supplement that contains 500mg of sodium ascorbate and 10mg of elemental zinc, both of which can be fully absorbed by the body.


Let Sodium Ascorbate Zinc (ImmunPro) be your ally


This new year, start strong with better health and stronger immunity. Make the switch to Sodium Ascorbate Zinc (ImmunPro) that can help deliver C.O.R.E Immunity and positively impact your body!


Thanks to its ideal amounts of vitamin C and zinc, you can be assured that Sodium Ascorbate Zinc (ImmunPro) may help strengthen your immune system against germs, viruses and infections. You’ll definitely be on your way to a stronger and healthier version of yourself this 2022!


Take Sodium Ascorbate Zinc (ImmunPro) once a day or as prescribed by your doctor.


 


To learn more about what Sodium Ascorbate Zinc (ImmunPro) can offer, visit this website today and find out more. 


 

















 



