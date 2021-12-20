Frontliners ring in the holiday season with a parade of blessings from Grab

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas in the Philippines has been all about giving—a chance to share blessings to those who need and deserve it. Showing us the true spirit of the holiday is Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading super app, as it surprised medical frontliners with gifts.

Last November 30, Grab sent a fleet of at least 50 Grab riders to light up the streets with gifts in tow during the first-ever Grab Padalove Parade of Lights.

Donned in their recognizable green gear, with insulated bags adorned with LED lights, the riders lined up the thoroughfares all aglow from Fugoso Street in Sta. Cruz Manila all the way to Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital.

There, the riders in green approached bearing gifts—in the form of Noche Buena packs—to surprise our dear frontliners and help them celebrate this early in the holiday season.

With glee in their hearts, the frontliners—riders and hospital staff recipients alike—share what it’s like to spread holiday Padalove:

Soleil, Pedia Nurse

Photo Release Soleil Rose Ricafort, Pediatric Nurse at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

For Soleil Rose Ricafort who works as a Pediatric Nurse at Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, having missed the “old normal” traditions of celebrating the holidays in the workplace really put a damper on the spirits.

“Na-miss ko sa Christmas time yung salu-salo namin ng co-employees ko, yung walang pangamba na mahawa ng kahit ano mang sakit,” she said.

With Grab’s Christmas surprise this year, she feels she has been brought a much-needed lightness.

“Malaki pong bagay ito sa amin. Sa isang taon mahigit na rin po tayong mayroong COVID ngayon, napasaya po ako dahil na-appreciate ng Grab ang effort namin. Kahit sa mumunting regalo ay napasaya kami. Na-feel ulit naming ang essence ng Pasko,” she shared.

Dr. Sabrina, OB resident

Photo Release Dr. Sabrina Sarte, OB resident at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

Dr. Sabrina Sarte, a first-year OB resident of Fabella, misses holiday gatherings, specifically ones where she and her loved ones were free to do whatever they wanted, be it games or special events. Nowadays, it’s all about being careful.

“Siyempre, since nasa ospital tayo, mas careful tayo dahil ayaw nating makahawa ng tao. We want to protect ourselves and our families,” Dr. Sabrina said.

This Christmas, she wishes for two things to happen: “One is mag-end yung pandemic, and two is continued safety ng family and friends natin.”

Having received her Grab Padalove gift, Doc Sabrina is grateful, especially for being valued for her work. “Dito sa ospital, pagod kami lagi. So with simple gifts like this, na-a-appreciate naming kasi nava-value yung work na ginagawa namin. Nakakagaan ng loob at nali-lighten yung burden kahit papaano,” she expressed.

Mae, GrabFood delivery rider

Photo Release Jezeil Mae Lauria, GrabFood rider

Jezeil Mae Lauria, or simply Mae, is a GrabFood delivery rider who participated in the parade. When she found out that she was picked to deliver gifts to frontliners in Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, she felt humbled.

“Sa Padalove parade, nag-abot tayo ng regalo sa magigiting nating frontliners. Nakita natin yung tuwa sa mukha nila. Naramdaman ko yung galak na maging isa sa mga Padalove riders na makapamahagi ng saya,” she shared.

“Ang Grab ang naging tulay para maiparating sa ating mga mahal na frontliners ang pakiramdam ng papalapit na pasko. Yung dating pasko. Sa hinaba-haba po ng pandemic na pinagdadaanan natin, nakapamigay tayo ng kaunting regalo,” Mae continued.

Lance, GrabFood and GrabExpress rider

Photo Release Daryll Gajardo Carino, GrabFood and GrabExpress rider

For GrabFood and GrabExpress rider Lance Daryll Gajardo Carino, being chosen to be a rider for the Padalove Parade of Lights couldn’t bring him more joy.

“Pag-abot ko ng regalo, nakita ko yung ngiti. Masaya ako kasi naibigay ko yung tulong na kailangan ng frontliners at naiparamdam kung gaano sila kahalaga,” he shared.

Bring back ‘nakasanayang Pasko’ with Padalove

Photo Release Grab is here to help you 'Padalove' blessings and cheer this Yuletide.

If you enjoy bringing cheer and making others feel loved especially during the Yuletide, then Grab has the best news for you.

This time around, the super app is here to help you bring back holiday cheer and magic with a series of offerings, like:

Exclusive discounts on several restaurants serving Christmas must-haves, like Andok’s, Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant, Banapple, Big Al’s Cookie Jar, Mann Hann, TGI Fridays and many more—letting you pile up on savings for your next round of holiday feast!



serving Christmas must-haves, like Andok’s, Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant, Banapple, Big Al’s Cookie Jar, Mann Hann, TGI Fridays and many more—letting you pile up on savings for your next round of holiday feast! The Christmas-themed Holiday Saver Pack that lets you rack up savings of up to P4,000.

What’s more, Grab is taking it up a notch with its newest GrabFood and GrabMart feature, the 100+ Cities Delivery (BETA), which allows users to send their love to different cities across the Philippines, and even to select cities in Southeast Asia!

This way, no distance could stop you from giving loved ones the “nakasanayang Pasko” that they deserve!

For more information, visit the website at https://www.grab.com/ph/.