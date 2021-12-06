Newlyweds Ara Mina, Dave Almarinez on the business of love

A mentor is often thought of as a boss, colleague, or professor who helps someone build a strong career. But the very core of mentorship, that relentless give and take that leads to mutual growth, doesn’t always need to come from a place of work or study.

Newlyweds Ara Mina and Dave Almarinez found their mentors at their own home: each other. In a recent Pamilya Talk with Tita Jing episode, the happy couple shared how finding a mentor in a life partner can be the happy ingredient to reaching for success together.

Ara and Dave had led productive and successful lives even before they even met.

A multi-awarded movie and TV actress for years, Ara remains a household name. More of an entrepreneur now, she keeps busy running Hazelberry Café branches, Ara’s Secret skincare line, and Ara Colours makeup brand, among others.

Dave, on the other hand, is a businessman with 24 years of experience. He served as a provincial board member of Laguna and as the President and CEO of the Philippine International Trading Corp. (PITC), an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Coming from different fields proved to be a successful formula for Ara and Dave. Dave believes that they form a good combination as partners in life and business, even if they have yet to form a business together.

“Nagbibigay ako ng advice from my experience sa ginagawa niya, and she gives iyong thoughts niya, especially sa industry niya, na makakatulong to promote,” Dave shared. “Na-cocombine na ninyo iyon -- respecting each other’s comments and thoughts, and naisasama niyo sa ginagawa ninyo.”

For Ara, it is important to also maintain mutual respect in each other’s passions and career.

“Kahit na nagpakasal na po kami, he still allows me na mag-work, mag-artista pa rin. Dahil he knows na this is my passion, at ito rin po iyong ikinabubuhay ko,” Ara admitted. “Sabi ko, ayaw ko lang na siya lang iyong nagtatrabaho, kasi partner na kami. Kailangan tulungan ko rin siya. Kailangan team din kami dito sa bahay, sa mga gastusin.”

Dave sees this as an expression of unconditional love for Ara, who has always been independent and driven.

“‘Pag minahal mo yung isang tao, nakilala mo, dapat walang kondisyon. Kung ano yung passion niya, suportahan mo siya. She’ll do the same for (you) the partner din di ba?”

“Makikita ninyo, more success is really nasa husband AND wife, or a partnership. Kaya wag matatakot yung mag-asawa. Iyong lalake, kung nandiyan ang iyong partner, hayaan natin na magtulungan kayo. Kasi kung may partnership, and magkaroon ng magandang combination yun, mas lalaki kayo together. Two heads are better than one.”

How can new couples achieve their level of success both as partners and as individuals? Ara and Dave were not one to brag, but had these little tried-and-tested tips to impart.

Find your passion

When asked about her advice to moms at home, Ara emphasized the value of trying and finding one’s passion.

“Alamin ninyo po kung ano yung passion ninyo. Pwede po kayo magstart ng business online. Dahil mahirap po magtayo ng isang negosyo nang basta-basta dahil sa puhunan, rental ninyo po, yung ipapagawa ninyo. Sa online, minimal lang po ang magagastos ninyo. Pwede kayo mag-explore, lalo na ngayong ECQ, na madiscover na may talent pala kayo sa ganoong bagay.

Ara believes that if you love what you’re doing, you can better manage your time.

“I-business mo kung ano yung tingin mong gusto mong gawin, hindi dahil lang gusto mong kumita agad ng pera. Bonus na iyon, na kumita. Pero mas tatagal ang business kapag mahal mo yung gagawin mong business, kung may passion ka,” Ara shared.

Push against your fears

Dave believes that conquering fears can lead to more successes.

“Huwag matakot. Lakasan lang ang loob, just be honest with what you do and be consistent. Kaya nga, I think marami namang successful stories ang mga tao na rags-to-riches na makakapagpatunay na nothing’s impossible in life,” Dave said. “Be more entrepreneurial. Kung may trabaho tayo, don’t stop there. Because, having an entrepreneurial mind supplements what you do currently to actually have a better life.”

Ara encourages to push against fears, “Maging productive tayo. Maging creative. Huwag pangunahan ang fear dahil sa nangyayari sa ating lipunan, dahil sa virus. Kailangan malakas ang loob.”

Be consistent

For Dave, there is no secret formula for success in life or in business but consistency. He talked about an idea that he wrote in a book, the blind spot.

“The reason why it’s called the blind spot is because, sometimes, or more often than not, tumitingin tayo sa malayo pero ang secret nasa harap natin, hindi lang natin sinusunod. Wala naman talagang secret formula. Kung ano ang sinasabi sa’tin, yun na yon eh. Let’s just be consistent with what we do. That’s it. Kasi a lot of people are very consistent with their inconsistencies, sa una lang, then titigil. Be consistent. Be consistent, so you can achieve what you want in life.”

