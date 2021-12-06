



































































 




   







   















Health And Family

                        
Head count: Headache warning signs that tell you should see a doctor asap

                        

                        
Diana Uichanco - Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 12:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Head count: Headache warning signs that tell you should see a doctor asap

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Going to the doctor’s clinic is not what anyone would call “fun”; besides, it entails expenses — what with fees, medication, tests and other procedures that may be required in the course of treatment. 



But when do you know that your headache is just something you can simply sleep off? When should you immediately seek professional help?

   
   


  • Sudden and extremely painful headache
  • Headache increases in intensity
  • Headache is accompanied by fever and weight loss 
  • Headache is accompanied by weakness, numbness or change in speech (slurring or stuttering, for example)
  • Character of headache changes, specifically the duration and frequency
  • Has history of head trauma, even if symptoms aren’t immediately felt
  • Headache is being experienced by an older person
If at least one of these signs is present, it's best to consult a doctor, said Dy.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

