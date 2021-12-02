'Kamusta puso mo?': John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo share views on love, relationships

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the premiere of their reunion movie, “One True Pair,” exclusively screening on Jollibee Studios YouTube channel, onscreen lovebirds Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz answered some pressing questions about love and relationships.

At a virtual media conference last Tuesday hosted by Joyce Pring, the stars behind blockbuster romance movies “One More Chance” and “A Second Chance” shared their views on life and love.

What is true love?

Bea: “Someone you can show your vulnerabilities to. He’s someone that makes you feel special.”

“Siguro natutunan ko na ang pagmamahal hindi hinihintay o hindi hinahabol. Kusa na lang dumarating and when it happens, lahat ng mga what-ifs mo, mga doubts mo, lahat ‘yan masasagot. Everything seems to be right. Lahat, everything seems falling into place. Tapos walang napipilitan, walang pinipilit. And’un ‘yung spark, and’un ‘yung connection and and’un lahat and it feels right.”

How do you know that she’s already your “One True Pair”?

John Lloyd: “I guess, you just know… Hindi lang ikaw ‘yung (instrumental) in the process of knowing. Time is a vital element and kung sino man ‘yung magproprovide nu’ng sagot, I think you just know. I think we can always pinpoint circumstances or situations na pinapaniwalaan natin ‘yun na, ‘Pag ito na ‘yun, s’ya na ‘yun; ‘pag nangyari ‘yan, s’ya na ‘yun.’ But lagi naman ‘yan nagbrebreak eh. So in each case parang iba, iba ‘yung proseso, iba ‘yung pangyayari, so I think ‘pag dumating s’ya, malalaman mo na lang.”

What are you looking for in a lover?

Bea: “Ako kasi siguro parang ang hirap ilagay sa box kung ano ‘yung hinahanap mo particularly sa isang tao. Tama naman s’ya, kapag dumating, you just know, may connection kayo and you understand each other. Siguro at this point of my life, mas hinahanap ko ‘yung honesty and kindness. Kasi if you trust the person, everything else follows. Nand’un ‘yung love and respect. And that’s a good foundation, ‘di ba? Na kahit magbago man kayong mga tao, magbago man kayo ng mundo, those things will remain.”

What kind of love is the best?

Bea: “Self-love. If you love yourself, magkakaro’n ka rin ng self-respect. And you cannot give what you do not have, so if you fill your heart with so much love, marami kang sobrang love na pwede mong ibalik sa universe.”

Do birds of the same feather really flock together?

Jhon Lloyd: “Ewan ko, pero tingin ko, ‘yung chemistry happens ‘pag merong opposing elements… Parang d’un nanggaling. Parang sila ‘yung mothers and fathers, parang ‘yung spark d’un nanggagaling. Tingin ko lang. Hindi ko naman sinasabi na ‘yung may mas similarities sa personalities at interests hindi nagcre-create nang ganu’ng spark.”

Bea: “Ako, I think it’s important that I share the same values as my partner kahit na you have differences. Pero ‘di ba sometimes, d’un nagkakaro’n ng issues – ‘pag sobrang dami nang differences na hindi n’yo na ma-workout?”

John Lloyd: “Or mga pagkakaiba na dinidisregard n’yo kasi nasa cloud nine kayo?”

Bea: “’Di ba? Sa umpisa kasi parang honeymoon stage eh, ‘di ba?”

John Lloyd: “Yes, bulag ka pa.”

Bea: “Pero dapat bukas ang mata. ‘Yan ang natutunan ko bago pumasok sa isang relasyon. Bukas ang mga puso at ang mga mata.”

How do you handle fights?

John Lloyd: “I guess, para sa dalawang taong handa pag-usapan kahit na anong dumating o mapunta kung anong nasa harapan nila, hindi mo s’ya matatawag I guess na fighting or argument. Parang, wala naman kailangang pag-awayan eh. ‘Di naman kailangan mag-away kasi pwede namang pag-usapan.”

Bea: “Kahit na mayroon kayong mga ‘di pagkakaunawaan, I always believe na you always have to play for the same team. Parang dapat alam n’yo at the end of the day that you still want to stay together. Kasi parang dapat you and the one you’re in a relationship with parang extension na ‘yun ng sarili mo – heartaches n’ya, heartaches mo. Mga victories n’ya, victories mo. And para sa’kin, kung meron kayong intention to stick together, kahit na ano pang pagdaanan ninyo, malalagpasan n’yo.”

John Lloyd: “Pa’no kung ‘di n’ya kaya? Kayang pag-usapan pero ‘di n’ya kaya…”

Bea: “Pero at least you tried. Kailangan mong ipaglaban. Kasi, bakit ka ba papasok sa isang relasyon kung andali lang na tapusin ‘yun?”

If you’ve found the one, how will you share your romance and love to the world?

John Lloyd: “Mahirap awatin ‘yun eh. It will just overflow, tingin ko. Baka kulang mundo para sa love.”

Do you believe in soulmates?

Bea: “Ako, I believe in soulmates and destiny, na may taong nakalaan para sa’kin. But I also believe na hindi lang limited ‘yung soulmates sa romantic partner. It could be your best friend, mga pinsan mo, nanay mo, kapatid mo, tatay mo. And ang definition siguro ng soulmates, para sa’kin, are two people who have intense feelings for each other or who have this unbreakable bond. Hindi lang s’ya necessarily just romance.”

John Lloyd: “Sana meron pa ‘kong pwedeng idagdag du’n. I believe the same thing. ‘Di s’ya limited to romance. ‘Di s’ya limited to that context na nakasanayan natin… parang between two people ‘yun na ‘yung pinnacle na pwede n’yong maabot in terms of having a relationship. Parang ‘yun na ‘yung pinakahigpit na tingin kong idea ng pinakabond between two people.”

Bea: “It’s almost marriage na rin, ‘no?”

John Lloyd: “Nand’un s’ya sa level na ‘yun. In your life, kung mahanap mo ‘yung soulmate or soulmates mo, I guess that you’re lucky. ‘Di lahat nahahanap ‘yun. Pwedeng sobrang dami mong naging partners, sobrang dami mong naging romantic partners pero ‘yung soulmates parang rare.”

What is your ideal date?

Bea: “Ako, road trip! Tapos out of town, magandang music, magandang view...”

John Lloyd: “… Hindi mabubuo ang experience kung hindi mabubuo ang experience dito (points at his stomach). Kailangan may masatisfy on that level. Hindi sapat ‘yung kilig, dapat may mapunan ‘yung dito (stomach)!"

