Power up your immune defense

Vicks is dedicated to deliver a “touch of care” you need and deserve now more than ever. Keeping in mind your present-day health concerns and desire for peace of mind, Vicks introduces its first-ever vitamin product in the Philippines—Ascorbic Acid + Zinc + Cholecalciferol (Vicks Immune Defense).

MANILA, Philippines — A lot goes on in our day-to-day lives that take up so much of our time. For many, this involves family and professional obligations, catching up with social circles, including leisurely activities.

Given these engagements, we go the extra mile to make sure that things are running smoothly and in top shape, including our bodies. The last thing we want to worry about is getting sick with even something as simple as a common cold.

That’s why putting in the effort to take care of our health and boosting our immune system should be high up on our priority list. We do this by exercising, eating a well-balanced diet, and incorporating a self-care routine. Another good way to support all of these is by taking supplements.

This new vitamin product from Vicks carries proven ingredients such as Vitamin C and Zinc, but also the added high-strength Vitamin D.

There are research and experts who talk about the role of Vitamin D in supporting the immune defense. In a CNBC article, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci was quoted, “If you are deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection. So, I would not mind recommending, and I do it myself taking vitamin D supplements.”

Each capsule of Ascorbic Acid + Zinc + Cholecalciferol (Vicks Immune Defense) contains 562.43 mg Sodium Ascorbate, 70 mg Zinc Gluconate, and 1000 IU Vitamin D3. These ingredients work synergistically to support your immune system and help provide 3-in-1 immune defense against a cold, along with proper diet and exercise.

If you need a refresher and want to learn something new, we’ll help you get up to speed. Here are the benefits of Vitamin C, Zinc and Vitamin D to support immune system (with proper diet and exercise):

Vitamin C

Ever since Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Linus Pauling championed its use, Vitamin C has since proven to be one of the most-widely studied for its favorable effects on overall health.

Our bodies produce highly reactive and unstable chemicals from normal body activities and exposure to various toxins and pollutants, but studies show that Vitamin C helps to defend the cells against harmful free radicals. It helps fight a cold by stimulating the immune system.

Zinc

Zinc is a mineral and another essential nutrient that plays a vital role in how our body functions. Stimulating the activation of antioxidant proteins and enzymes, Zinc helps in the normal cell growth, cell renewal, and cell repair.

Vitamin D

Often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” Vitamin D is usually known for strengthening bones health and teeth, but this fat-soluble vitamin can do so much more. Numerous studies reveal that Vitamin D is important for our bodies natural defenses and has a pivotal role in defending oneself from the common cold. It works by modulating our body’s response to inflammation, specifically by regulating the production of harmful substances to help our immune defenses fight the infections.

With Vicks’ extensive heritage of more than 125 years, it has become the leading global brand on cough and cold treatments. Now it’s also your partner in health, with NEW Ascorbic Acid + Zinc + Cholecalciferol (Vicks Immune Defense).

With Vitamin C, Zinc and also high-strength Vitamin D, the new Vicks vitamins helps you take control of your health when coupled with proper diet and exercise.

Ascorbic Acid + Zinc + Cholecalciferol (Vicks Immune Defense) is available in all leading drugstores nationwide. It’s also available online via the Watsons Website or Watsons App.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.vicks.com.ph/en-ph/browse-products/cough-and-cold/vicks-immune-defense and check out their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VicksPhilippines/.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

References: