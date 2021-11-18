












































































 




   







   















Health And Family

                        
5 ways to keep kids energized when schooling at home

                        

                        
Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 10:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Despite the pandemic, Filipino kids continue to work towards achieving their dreams—from becoming a doctor, a teacher or even an athlete! As parents, we’re all hands on deck so they won’t get burned out and unmotivated. 
Stock Photo

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — When a new school year opens, our kids get excited about wearing their school uniforms, attending the first flag ceremony and meeting their teachers and classmates. However, things have been different the past two years. 



A study cites that the COVID-19 pandemic has produced risk factors for healthy development among children, as an effect of social isolation and shift to online learning. 

UNICEF also reports that over 40 million children worldwide have missed out on early childhood care during these critical years of their mental, social and emotional development. 



Despite this, Filipino kids continue to work towards achieving their dreams—from becoming a doctor, a teacher or even an athlete! As parents, we’re all hands on deck so they won’t get burned out and unmotivated. 



We can’t let this pandemic stop our children from being the best they can be! Here are five things we can do to keep them energized and motivated:



1. Acknowledge the situation






The past two years have confined our kids at home, depriving them of many opportunities a child should experience. The first and most important thing we should do is to recognize how they coping with the situation. This way, we can better understand and support them. 



2. Set aside time and finish goals hand-in-hand






Kids appreciate it a lot when they can feel that their parents are with them despite their busy schedules. This can be done through collaborative parenting wherein parents assist kids in their tasks and homework, instead of doing everything for them. 



This, in the long run, can help them be more independent and self-reliant. 



3. Celebrate small wins together






Many times we forget how minor things could be major to kids. Be it as simple as finishing their homework or as big as receiving an award in school, many children find validation for their efforts when parents celebrate their breakthroughs with them. 



4. Team up for some physical activities






Sports clinics have become a part of our childhood and helped develop sportsmanship, cooperation and competitiveness. But with playgrounds and gyms closed, kids today are denied the experience to enroll in these. 



Fret not because there are still ways you can team up with your child and play in your own home court. Bond over digital sports programs by various organizations and world-class athletes. 



5. Giving them energy for the day with MILO






Remember when MILO trucks visited schools and gave kids an energizing chocolate milk drink? Let’s not allow the pandemic to stop this tradition by making MILO a part of our children’s daily dose of motivation!



Supporting our kids in their goals means giving them the nutrition they need to keep on pushing and winning. This we can do by starting their days the right way—giving them the champion energy with MILO!



The NEW MILO for our kids’ champion journey






As your companion in raising champions, MILO brings a new take on the winning combination of chocolate, milk and Champion Energy Nutrients: Promalt, Iron and B-vitamins through the NEW MILO!



While still staying true to the delicious MILO taste that has been loved for generations, the NEW MILO less than 1 gram table sugar also provides Champion Energy Nutrients to help our little champions stay active and energized!



For only P12, the NEW MILO less than 1 gram table sugar provides the right amount of energy to push kids to the best of their abilities and fuel them with motivation. Kids can stay driven in achieving their goals no matter what the circumstances may be.



Despite the pandemic, our kids can still be the champions we know they are capable of. As parents, and together with MILO, let’s support and join our kids in their champion journeys by giving them motivation and proper nutrition!


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

