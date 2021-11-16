



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
Why not live a veggie basket this christmas?

                        

                        
WELL-BEING - Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Why not live a veggie basket this christmas?
A plateful of nutrition: A plate of pinakbet bursts with good nutrition and flavor. The veggies are not only good for your body, they also help our local vegetable farmers.

                        

                           
A quick poll might clearly show that the good habit most unhealthy individuals fail to practice is eating at least five servings of fruits and/or vegetables per day. A serving is half a cup of cooked vegetables, which is around 75 grams.



We normally send a basket of fruits as a gift. Why not a basket of colorful vegetables? Since receiving one, I cannot stop thinking that this is a great idea to promote incorporating veggies into one’s daily diet. It is also a great way to support local Filipino farmers.



An active group leading the campaign to increase vegetable consumption of Filipinos not only for better nutrition but also to increase the demand and, therefore, the livelihood of Filipino vegetable farmers is East-West Seed and its foundation, which envisions healthy Filipinos through increased appreciation, availability and consumption of vegetables, enabled by sharing knowledge about vegetable production and health benefits.



East-West Seed (EWS), one of the world’s leading vegetable seed companies in Asia, was founded in 1982 by Dutch seedsman and 2019 World Food Prize Laureate Simon Groot and Filipino seed trader Benito Domingo.



Its three R&D establishments in Batangas, Bukidnon and San Rafael, Bulacan, play an important role in the development and improvement of tropical vegetable varieties.



Recently, they have launched a campaign to push pinakbet as a staple dish in the meal plan of every Filipino family. This nutritious viand originated from the northern regions of the country. Most cook the vegetable mix in fish sauce or shrimp paste but many variations have evolved.



EWS reminds us that a serving of pinakbet is a plate full of nutrition. Every serving of pinakbet has at least seven types of vegetables. These are usually ampalaya, eggplant, okra, green beans, chili peppers, tomatoes, sweet potato and squash — all of which are good sources of different vitamins and minerals that our body needs to stay healthy.



Ampalaya contains many antioxidants and studies have found that it has medicinal properties that help reduce blood sugar. Eggplant supports the reduction of causes of heart disease. Green beans help to keep your digestive system healthy and running smoothly. Squash is high in beta-carotene, which our body turns into vitamin A that can strengthen our immune system and promote healthy eyesight. The key ingredients in pinakbet are all easily accessible. It is recommended to make sure that when buying the ingredients, consumers choose good quality vegetables, so you really get the nutrients from it.



EWS has been developing improved vegetable seed varieties that help farmers improve their yields, reduce pesticide and water usage, and earn more from their work. The vegetable seeds they offer were developed and bred here in the Philippines to ensure that they will thrive in local growing conditions. Their seeds can also be grown in anyone’s backyard or home garden.







Veggie good: When I received a basket of veggie ingredients for pinakbet, I couldn’t wait to cut them up and prepare the beloved dish that I only learned to cook during the pandemic. It is very easy to cook and the ingredients are readily available in any market.







For someone not born in the kitchen like me, pinakbet is also easy to cook and prepare. First, sauté the onion, garlic and ginger in a pot with hot cooking oil. Then add pork or shrimp for flavor depending on preference. Add a touch of fish sauce or shrimp paste and continue to stir, add some water, and add in the vegetables. Cook until all ingredients are tender but make sure to not overcook the vegetables to retain its nutrients.



With vegetables as main ingredients, pinakbet is a dish that supports Filipino farmers. When consumers purchase vegetables, they are not only providing their households with a healthy meal but are also helping and supporting the livelihood of Filipino farmers working hard to produce good quality vegetable crops.



So next time you fix a gift basket, try giving vegetables. Maybe it’s a basket of the seven veggies used in pinakbet or those used in chop suey (cauliflower, carrots, snow peas, cabbages, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, young corn) Just make sure you get the freshest vegetables from the farm.



* * *



Post me a note at mylene@goldsgym.com.ph.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CHRISTMAS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Why not live a veggie basket this christmas?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Why not live a veggie basket this christmas?


                              

                                                                  By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
When you give a veggie basket, you’re not only providing them with a healthy and nourishing meal, you’re also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is Molnupiravir? World&rsquo;s first COVID-19 antiviral pill may soon be available in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 hours ago

                              
                              
What is Molnupiravir? World’s first COVID-19 antiviral pill may soon be available in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines may soon have access to Molnupiravir, an antiviral medication that has received limited authorization for use...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How our family survived COVID-19 (Part 2): Dealing with the mental stress
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 hours ago

                              
                              
How our family survived COVID-19 (Part 2): Dealing with the mental stress


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Our COVID-19 journey was probably not as different for some households who have been infected by the virus, but still, experiencing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Israel greenlights vaccinations for 5-11 year olds
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 hours ago

                              
                              
Israel greenlights vaccinations for 5-11 year olds


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The director general of the ministry of health... authorised the vaccination of children aged five to 11 years," the health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A large-scale French study suggesting symptoms of so-called long Covid may be more due to psychological factors than to infection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic endgame and Gen Zs: A 4-point agenda to help unlock a better future
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Pandemic endgame and Gen Zs: A 4-point agenda to help unlock a better future


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
As we slowly find our way out of this challenge, what will be our next move to unlock the “better normal” and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with