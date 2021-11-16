



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
Ways to manage your mental health and digital wellbeing

                        

                        
OOH LA LAI - Lai S. Reyes - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Ways to manage your mental health and digital wellbeing
Excessive usage of digital platforms, particularly on social media, may result in poor sleep, physical inactivity and mental distress.
Photo from Pexels

                        

                           
How’s your mental health?



Starting a convo with a close friend or a family member about their mental health can make both of you feel uncomfortable, but letting them know you care can make a difference to how they’re feeling.



“It’s not easy to recognize if one is mentally healthy or is having mental health issues,” says Dr. Jason Ligot, mental health promotion and communication consultant, World Health Organization. “In fact, we go through a spectrum of emotions and feelings in our day-to-day lives.”



On the other hand, being mentally healthy doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re always happy all the time.



“Normal changes in mood, reactions to stress are part and parcel of daily living. And that can also mean that you’re mentally healthy,” Dr. Ligot explains. “It’s also normal to feel irritable or nervous during these trying times.”



So, what are the danger signs we should never ignore?



“It’s when the nervousness leads to anxiety,” replies Dr. Ligot. “We become angry, we start to feel hopeless, and the sadness becomes persistent.”



And without appropriate medical intervention, this can lead to mental illness “where we slip into depression or excessive anxiety or even rage.”







Dr. Jason Ligot, mental health promotion and communication consultant, WHO







Promoting digital wellbeing



Dr. Ligot is the guest speaker for the eighth episode of “TAYO Naman! (Tulong, Alaga, Yakap at Oras para sa mga Tagapagtaguyod ng Edukasyon),” a webinar series by Globe and the Department of Education (DepEd) on the topic of “Promoting Digital Wellbeing.”



According to Dr. Ligot, excessive usage of digital platforms, particularly on social media, may result in poor sleep, physical inactivity and mental distress.



Reports show that 80 percent of the population is active on social media. “That’s about 89 million people who are actively accessing all these different websites and social media platforms,” shares the mental health advocate.



“Ang sinasabi natin ay may mga pagkakataon na excessive o hindi na nakakatulong ‘yung time o panahon na ginugugol natin online sa ating mental health. If you have poor physical health, that will have a negative impact on your mental health as well. The key aspect here is finding a balance between our offline and online lives. That is the key to maintaining wellbeing. This is our reality now,” Dr. Ligot says.



Some red flags indicating social media’s negative effects on one’s mental health include interference with work, using it to escape destructive emotions, experiencing trolling and bullying, spending more time online than with other people, and heightened feelings of anxiety and depression.



To prevent these from happening, Dr. Ligot suggests limiting screen time, avoiding mean comments, being mindful of the platform used, focusing on existing connections, finding other hobbies, and spreading the love by engaging people in productive and helpful ways.



While there are many risks, digital platforms also offer several potential benefits if used properly. Dr. Ligot says these platforms could facilitate interaction among individuals to help them cope with their present situations, make them feel less lonely, and find the right support networks.



When his father passed away due to COVID-19, Dr. Ligot says they could not gather physically to console each other. Through digital platforms, even relatives and friends who live in different parts of the world were able to connect with the family and ease the emotional burden loss.



Moreover, digital platforms can be used for entertainment to relieve stress, promote health services like teleconsulting, and encourage mental health literacy for people to understand and make better choices towards their health.



The “TAYO Naman!” episode, hosted by the DepEd Schools Division Office of Tacloban City, was led by the DepEd Disaster Risk Reduction Management Services (DRRMS) and the Bureau of Human Resource and Organizational Development Employee Welfare Division (BHROD-EWD) in collaboration with Globe’s Global Filipino Teachers Series on Psychosocial Support Services, Philippine Mental Health Association, MAGIS Creative Spaces.



“TAYO Naman!” is an online mental health and psychosocial support program designed to help teachers, non-teaching personnel and parents learn about self-care, wellness and resiliency.



Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals such as UN SDG No. 3 on good health and wellbeing and UN SDG No. 4 on inclusive and equitable quality education for all. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.



* * *



To learn more about how to create a #GlobeOfGood, visit www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MENTAL HEALTH
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Why not live a veggie basket this christmas?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Why not live a veggie basket this christmas?


                              

                                                                  By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
When you give a veggie basket, you’re not only providing them with a healthy and nourishing meal, you’re also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What is Molnupiravir? World&rsquo;s first COVID-19 antiviral pill may soon be available in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 hours ago

                              
                              
What is Molnupiravir? World’s first COVID-19 antiviral pill may soon be available in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines may soon have access to Molnupiravir, an antiviral medication that has received limited authorization for use...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How our family survived COVID-19 (Part 2): Dealing with the mental stress
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 hours ago

                              
                              
How our family survived COVID-19 (Part 2): Dealing with the mental stress


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Our COVID-19 journey was probably not as different for some households who have been infected by the virus, but still, experiencing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Israel greenlights vaccinations for 5-11 year olds
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 hours ago

                              
                              
Israel greenlights vaccinations for 5-11 year olds


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The director general of the ministry of health... authorised the vaccination of children aged five to 11 years," the health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Mind over matter? Long Covid study sparks controversy


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A large-scale French study suggesting symptoms of so-called long Covid may be more due to psychological factors than to infection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic endgame and Gen Zs: A 4-point agenda to help unlock a better future
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Pandemic endgame and Gen Zs: A 4-point agenda to help unlock a better future


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
As we slowly find our way out of this challenge, what will be our next move to unlock the “better normal” and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with