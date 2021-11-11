



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
Ellen Adarna shares 'decent family photo' with Derek Ramsay, sons

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 11:33am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Ellen Adarna shares 'decent family photo' with Derek Ramsay, sons
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay with their respective sons Austin and Elias
Ellen Adarna via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna shared her "only decent" family picture with Derek Ramsay and their sons from past relationships.



In her Instagram account, Ellen posted a photo of her and fiance Derek with Austin Ramsay and Elias Cruz, their sons from past partners.



"The only Decent Family Picture (ayaw ko na ng party! Ayaw ko na ng surprises! Pagod nako, pagod na kami!) Hahahah,” Elle wrote in the caption. 



Austin is Derek’s son with former partner Mary Christine Jolly while Elias is Ellen’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz. 



 










 



Recently, Derek Ramsay called out a tabloid for publishing a "fake news" saying that Ellen didn’t allow the use of John Lloyd Cruz's surname for their son Elias in their wedding invitation. 



Derek’s lawyer, Joji Alonso, commented on the Facebook post of the tabloid and showed the real invitation that Elias is using Cruz as surname.



“The ultimate bearer of fake news. We will definitely take legal action on this! Don't ever attack my family," he said in his private Instagram account. 



RELATED: Derek Ramsay calls out tabloid over report that Elias isn't using John Lloyd's surname

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DEREK RAMSAY
                                                      ELLEN ADARNA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna shares 'decent family photo' with Derek Ramsay, sons
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna shares 'decent family photo' with Derek Ramsay, sons


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Model-actress Ellen Adarna shared her "only decent" family picture with Derek Ramsay and their sons from past relationsh...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merck expects COVID-19 pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 hours ago

                              
                              
Merck expects COVID-19 pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO looking forward to oral, nasal COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
WHO looking forward to oral, nasal COVID-19 vaccines


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization's chief scientist said Tuesday she was looking forward to the "second generation" of Covid-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pfizer requests US emergency authorization for COVID-19 booster for adults
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Pfizer requests US emergency authorization for COVID-19 booster for adults


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moderna seeks EU approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-11
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Moderna seeks EU approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6-11


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moderna has applied to the European Union's medicine regulator for approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for children aged six...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share surrogacy experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share surrogacy experience


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso engaged couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo opened up their journey to surrogacy. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with