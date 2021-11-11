Ellen Adarna shares 'decent family photo' with Derek Ramsay, sons

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay with their respective sons Austin and Elias

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna shared her "only decent" family picture with Derek Ramsay and their sons from past relationships.

In her Instagram account, Ellen posted a photo of her and fiance Derek with Austin Ramsay and Elias Cruz, their sons from past partners.

"The only Decent Family Picture (ayaw ko na ng party! Ayaw ko na ng surprises! Pagod nako, pagod na kami!) Hahahah,” Elle wrote in the caption.

Austin is Derek’s son with former partner Mary Christine Jolly while Elias is Ellen’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Recently, Derek Ramsay called out a tabloid for publishing a "fake news" saying that Ellen didn’t allow the use of John Lloyd Cruz's surname for their son Elias in their wedding invitation.

Derek’s lawyer, Joji Alonso, commented on the Facebook post of the tabloid and showed the real invitation that Elias is using Cruz as surname.

“The ultimate bearer of fake news. We will definitely take legal action on this! Don't ever attack my family," he said in his private Instagram account.

RELATED: Derek Ramsay calls out tabloid over report that Elias isn't using John Lloyd's surname

