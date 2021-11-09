Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share surrogacy experience

MANILA, Philippines — Engaged celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo opened up on their journey to surrogacy.

In their YouTube channel last November 5, Dennis explained the details of surrogacy as their revealed that they planned to freeze Jennylyn’s eggs in 2018 but to no avail.

"Ito 'yung process, procedure na maghahanap ka ng isang tao na 'yung surrogate na siya 'yung magca-carry nu'ng hindi mo kaya dalhin. I-inject 'yung embryo na 'yun galing sa akin at kay Jen doon sa surrogate para siya magdadala sa nine months na 'yon," Dennis said.

Dennis first went to Dallas, Texas in the middle of the pandemic to deposit his sperm. Jennylyn said that the process was so hard. Jennylyn then went to Las Vegas alone.

"Masakit siya habang pumapasok 'yung gamot kasi malapot siya and powder form na mini-mix sa water. 'Yung feeling na pinupunit 'yung laman mo," she shared.

Dennis then followed Jennylyn to Las Vegas.

"Nag-decide ako sumunod nalang kay Jen kasi dapat talaga siya lang gagawa ng buong proseso na 'yon. Tapos naisip ko na mahihirapan siya at kailangan niya 'yung supporta ko," he said.

The couple narrated that the doctor was able to harvest Jennylyn’s "excellent" embryo and they met the woman who was supposed to carry their child.

"Actually, nakilala pa namin sila, sobrang bait na couple. Isang pamilya na talaga sila at 'yon 'yung profession talaga ng babae," Dennis said.

Dennis and Jennylyn said that they were set to sign the documents for surrogacy last October but the video cut short to the teaser on their next vlog.

"Hindi na natuloy 'yung surrogate. 'Yan 'yung ultrasound na yan, sa tiyan ni Jen," Dennis said on the teaser video. —Video from Jennylyn Mercado YouTube channel

RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo announce engagement, expecting baby