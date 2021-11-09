



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share surrogacy experience

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 8:50pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share surrogacy experience
Engaged couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo
Jennylyn Mercado via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Engaged celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo opened up on their journey to surrogacy. 



In their YouTube channel last November 5, Dennis explained the details of surrogacy as their revealed that they planned to freeze Jennylyn’s eggs in 2018 but to no avail.  



"Ito 'yung process, procedure na maghahanap ka ng isang tao na 'yung surrogate na siya 'yung magca-carry nu'ng hindi mo kaya dalhin. I-inject 'yung embryo na 'yun galing sa akin at kay Jen doon sa surrogate para siya magdadala sa nine months na 'yon," Dennis said. 



Dennis first went to Dallas, Texas in the middle of the pandemic to deposit his sperm. Jennylyn said that the process was so hard. Jennylyn then went to Las Vegas alone. 



 






 



"Masakit siya habang pumapasok 'yung gamot kasi malapot siya and powder form na mini-mix sa water. 'Yung feeling na pinupunit 'yung laman mo," she shared.



Dennis then followed Jennylyn to Las Vegas. 



"Nag-decide ako sumunod nalang kay Jen kasi dapat talaga siya lang gagawa ng buong proseso na 'yon. Tapos naisip ko na mahihirapan siya at kailangan niya 'yung supporta ko," he said. 



The couple narrated that the doctor was able to harvest Jennylyn’s "excellent" embryo and they met the woman who was supposed to carry their child. 



"Actually, nakilala pa namin sila, sobrang bait na couple. Isang pamilya na talaga sila at 'yon 'yung profession talaga ng babae," Dennis said. 



Dennis and Jennylyn said that they were set to sign the documents for surrogacy last October but the video cut short to the teaser on their next vlog. 



"Hindi na natuloy 'yung surrogate. 'Yan 'yung ultrasound na yan, sa tiyan ni Jen," Dennis said on the teaser video. —Video from Jennylyn Mercado YouTube channel 



RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo announce engagement, expecting baby


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DENNIS TRILLO AT JENNYLYN MERCADO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share surrogacy experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo share surrogacy experience


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso engaged couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo opened up their journey to surrogacy. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic anxiety could be&nbsp;permanent: Psychologist gives tips for prevention
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Pandemic anxiety could be permanent: Psychologist gives tips for prevention


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In the Philippines, about 4.5 million Filipinos suffer from depression or any mental health-related issues, the World Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How our family survived COVID-19: Finding hope and strength in others
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
How our family survived COVID-19: Finding hope and strength in others


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"I can’t begin to imagine the loneliness that one undergoes being alone in a room, with no family member or loved one...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic parenting: How to motivate kids to pursue their dreams
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Pandemic parenting: How to motivate kids to pursue their dreams


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
We can’t let this pandemic stop our children from being the best they can be! Here are five things we can do to keep...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The era of anti-Covid pills begins
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
The era of anti-Covid pills begins


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
What if a simple pill could help heal from COVID-19?

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Memento mori, memento vivere: On skulls and things
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Memento mori, memento vivere: On skulls and things


                              

                                                                  By Michelline Suarez |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
It is a very natural thing to be afraid of death.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with