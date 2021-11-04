



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
Gab Valenciano opens up about struggles as pre-diabetic

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 8:08pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Gab Valenciano opens up about struggles as pre-diabetic
Gab Valenciano
Gab Valenciano via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Multi-talented performer and director Gab Valenciano revealed that he is now pre-diabetic. 



In his Instagram account last Tuesday, Gab shared that last weekend put a lot of things into perspective for him. 



“Gave me time to think about where I am in my life and what kind of adjustments I needed to make to be the best I can be moving forward,” he said. 



“Majority of the results came in and by the grace of God, are normal; some even better than expected. But unfortunately, I am now a pre-diabetic and it is important to not just take care of my mental health, but physical health as well. Major changes will be made to better myself in every aspect of my life. Be it personal or professional,” he added. 



 










 



According to the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Prediabetes "is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes."



CDC approximates that around 88 million American adults — or more than 1 in 3 — have prediabetes. Being overweight, 45 years or older, having a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes; and being physically active less than three times a week are among its triggers, while its symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic, include:



    
	
  • darkened skin on certain parts of the body
    • 
	
  • increased thirst
    • 
	
  • frequent urination
    • 
	
  • excess hunger
    • 
	
  • fatigue
    • 
	
  • blurred vision
    • 




The son of Gary Valenciano, who has been dealing with Type-1 Diabetes, thanked the doctors who took care of him especially his family and girlfriend. 



“I would like to thank all my doctors, especially my doctor for over a decade, Dr. Steve Lim, nurses and staff who took care of me. Who made sure I was okay. To my parents who have been so encouraging even from afar, my family, my Genesis family and friends who fervently prayed, messaged and checked up on me regularly. To Sally who was with me every step of the way and my partner, Michelle who also made time to be with me through all this,” Gab said. 



He said he’s looking forward to his stronger self as well as being better, wiser and more empathic.



“I am looking forward to a stronger Gab. A better, wiser and more (empathic) Gab. We should all strive for a better ‘us’. We owe it to ourselves to be the person God intended us to be. Whatever and whoever that person will be, will change the world in their own special way. Be and stay blessed everyone,” he said. 



RELATEDDepressed? Gary Valenciano gives quotes to help ease anxiety, strengthen faith


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GAB VALENCIANO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gab Valenciano opens up about struggles as pre-diabetic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Gab Valenciano opens up about struggles as pre-diabetic


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Multitalented Gab Valenciano revealed that he is now a pre-diabetic. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to have healthy family dynamics amid pandemic: Psychologist explains&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
How to have healthy family dynamics amid pandemic: Psychologist explains 


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are at least 3.6 million Filipinos battling mental health issues amid the pandemic. The Department of Health said last May...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
WHO urges vaccine against bacteria killing 150,000 babies each year


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for the urgent development of a vaccine against a bacterial infection responsible...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 hours ago

                              
                              
HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US can start giving kids 5-11 the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: CDC
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 hours ago

                              
                              
US can start giving kids 5-11 the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: CDC


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ciara, Danica Sotto share how cousins are best sisters
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Ciara, Danica Sotto share how cousins are best sisters


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity cousins Ciara and Danica Sotto shared how cousins are best sisters. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with