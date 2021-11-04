Gab Valenciano opens up about struggles as pre-diabetic

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-talented performer and director Gab Valenciano revealed that he is now pre-diabetic.

In his Instagram account last Tuesday, Gab shared that last weekend put a lot of things into perspective for him.

“Gave me time to think about where I am in my life and what kind of adjustments I needed to make to be the best I can be moving forward,” he said.

“Majority of the results came in and by the grace of God, are normal; some even better than expected. But unfortunately, I am now a pre-diabetic and it is important to not just take care of my mental health, but physical health as well. Major changes will be made to better myself in every aspect of my life. Be it personal or professional,” he added.

According to the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Prediabetes "is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes."

CDC approximates that around 88 million American adults — or more than 1 in 3 — have prediabetes. Being overweight, 45 years or older, having a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes; and being physically active less than three times a week are among its triggers, while its symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic, include:

darkened skin on certain parts of the body

increased thirst

frequent urination

excess hunger

fatigue

blurred vision

The son of Gary Valenciano, who has been dealing with Type-1 Diabetes, thanked the doctors who took care of him especially his family and girlfriend.

“I would like to thank all my doctors, especially my doctor for over a decade, Dr. Steve Lim, nurses and staff who took care of me. Who made sure I was okay. To my parents who have been so encouraging even from afar, my family, my Genesis family and friends who fervently prayed, messaged and checked up on me regularly. To Sally who was with me every step of the way and my partner, Michelle who also made time to be with me through all this,” Gab said.

He said he’s looking forward to his stronger self as well as being better, wiser and more empathic.

“I am looking forward to a stronger Gab. A better, wiser and more (empathic) Gab. We should all strive for a better ‘us’. We owe it to ourselves to be the person God intended us to be. Whatever and whoever that person will be, will change the world in their own special way. Be and stay blessed everyone,” he said.

