Lessons Gary V learned from his health scare

Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano has always lived a healthy lifestyle. Or so he thought.

A type 1 juvenile diabetic since he was 14, the 56-year-old entertainer knows too well that proper medication, the right diet and exercise help add years to a diabetic’s life. And so, he was caught off-guard when he had a major health scare three years ago.

“I thought I was living a healthy lifestyle,” shares Gary. “But being a diabetic can be quite challenging. You need to add extra precaution to the health protocols you’re used to, not only to stay healthy but more so to prevent yourself from getting sick and getting complications. Health is, indeed, wealth.”

Gary was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a cardiac bypass surgery in 2018.

After an anniversary performance on ASAP with his son Gabriel, Gary suffered chest pains, which he said might have been caused by fatigue. He had an angiogram and results showed that 95 percent of his left artery was blocked. And two weeks after he underwent emergency open-heart surgery, his doctors diagnosed him with kidney cancer.

“It was a roller-coaster (emotional) ride. Aside from physical pain (I had a wound to recover from), it was more mental than anything else. What’s next? Will they find something else? Am I really getting better?” shares Mr. Pure Energy during a virtual health event.

“It was especially tough during my rehab sessions, as I couldn’t even raise my hands and pedal on the stationary bike,” he adds.

What made the journey bearable for Gary was the fact that he was surrounded by a very strong support group who helped him navigate through such a difficult time, from his medical team to his friends and family.

It also helps that his family was prepared financially because they’re “covered.”

“When health challenges come, and you know that they will at some point in time in your life, it would be good to know that you have a (health) partner that will help you,” shares Gary.

And that’s what insurance does.

AIA Philippines celebrity endorsers Nico Bolzico and Solenn Huessaff with head of Health & Wellness Kats Cajucom, chief marketing officer Leo Tan and head of Products Ten Paras

Insurance means assurance

Gary V joined his son Paulo Valenciano and celebrity couple Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heussaff at the virtual launch of AIA Philippines’ Total Health Solutions, its ecosystem accessible through a single touchpoint platform that allows customers to access all of its services that can help them live better, protect better, and get better.

“We understand the importance of staying healthy, especially during the pandemic,” AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Leo Tan says. “We all have different needs, but we have the same goal, which is to be the healthiest we can be.”

The Total Health Solutions ecosystem can help their customers achieve this.

“Insurance companies used to be just about providing protection products,” notes Tan. “With Total Health Solution, we are there to help them live better so they are able to maintain a healthy lifestyle; protect better so they have peace of mind that they are prepared for life’s uncertainties; and get better, giving them access to healthcare needs should they find themselves unwell.”

Health & wellness pillars

“With our Total Health Solutions, we aim to help more Filipinos to live better, protect better and get better, and it is operationalized by what we call Predict, Prevent, Protect, Diagnose, Treat and Recover pillars,” explains Kats Cajucom, head of Health & Wellness.

• Live better. Customers can find the support they need to sustain a healthy lifestyle in the Total Health Solution ecosystem. It houses the AIA Vitality program, the company’s game-changing program that incentivizes customers with rewards for knowing and improving their health. “Through this wellness program, we actively help our customers live healthier, longer, better lives to prevent risks associated with non-communicable diseases,” shares Cajucom. “And the most compelling proposition of all would be an upfront policy premium discount, or additional coverage or loyalty boosts that either increase or decrease depending on the member’s engagement in the program.”

Members can now earn points for healthy eating, and they only need to take a photo of what they eat through its food tracker, which rates how healthy their meals are and provides tips on improving dietary habits.

It also features a mental well-being assessment that can help members better understand the state of their mental health. “Getting enough sleep is also important to achieve mental wellness. So we reward members with points for at least seven hours of sleep,” adds Cajucom.

It’s also where healthcare partners such as EZ Consult can be easily accessed, allowing customers the means to consult nutritionists with a few clicks of a button.

• Protect better. As a life insurance company, it’s AIA Philippines’ mission to race against risk to protect more Filipinos. “At the end of the day, that is at the core of what we do,” Leo Tan explains. “Through Total Health Solution, we are able to fulfill this mission by providing them the means to be protected, and more importantly, stay protected.”

Within the ecosystem, customers have clear visibility on their policies, and this allows them to make changes. With these details on hand, customers can be reminded regularly when their premiums are due, helping them avoid missing their payments.

• Get better. With Total Health Solution, customers have the support they need anytime, anywhere. Healthcare needs such as teleconsult, medicine purchase via delivery, vaccine administration, and discounted laboratory procedures are easily accessible.

“These days, it can be a strain to schedule a consultation or a lab procedure, especially if you don’t know where to go,” shares hands-on mom Solenn Huessaff. “Thank goodness for Total Health Solutions. We can always do teleconsult with our daughter’s pedia when she gets sick.”

“Having the Total Health Solution ecosystem reassures our customers that they will be supported for everything related to their healthcare needs,” Tan adds.

