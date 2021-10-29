Cancer Awareness Month: Doctor assures â€˜you can thrive not only surviveâ€™ cancer

Cancer Awareness Month: Doctor assures ‘you can thrive not only survive’ cancer

“Cancer is multifactorial. It’s not random that you would have the tumor right away… Some have a genetic component, but the common ones like colon, breast, lung, prostate, they are lifestyle-related, meaning, you do not necessarily have it,” she enthused.

MANILA, Philippines — In 2019, doctor Fran Bernardino-Vergara was about to get married when tragedy struck: her sister was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 breast cancer.

In her Western medicine mind, her sister’s was a hopeless case, especially since the cancer had spread on her sister’s lungs. Ask any oncologist, she said, and they would tell you that a metastatic stage 4 cancer patient usually only has three to six months to live.

But fast forward to today, two years since the diagnosis, Dr. Bernardino-Vergara’s sister does not only live. Her lungs no longer show evidence of cancer. She has come to the point wherein the doctors were able to remove the tumor from her breast. In fact, she just even finished a virtual race for a cancer benefit.

How did she do it?

According to Dr. Bernardino-Vergara, although not yet cancer-free and still undergoing chemotherapy, her sister enjoys life and remains strong because she combined traditional cancer treatments with the following lifestyle changes:

Better nutrition through better food choices, food supplements and vitamin drips

Chemotherapy alone, said the doctor, has many negative side effects that any specialist cannot deny and would even discuss prior to the treatment. Cancer treatments alone can weaken the body and come with overwhelming cost.

According to her, studies suggest Vitamin C is synergistic with chemo treatments as Vitamin C helps chemotherapy drugs work better. The chemicals’ cancer-killing potential is higher if combined with high doses of Vitamin C since this has cancer-killing properties.

Dr. Bernardino-Vergara recalled that her sister lost her hair and appetite for a time, but thanks to vitamin drips, her sister did not experience weakness, vomiting and nausea despite being bombarded with strong drugs for her aggressive cancer.

Colon cleansing for liver detoxification and for faster detoxification, especially for those undergoing chemo and radiation, and as a supplement for conventional treatments.

for liver detoxification and for faster detoxification, especially for those undergoing chemo and radiation, and as a supplement for conventional treatments. Acupuncture can help reduce pain and vomiting, as well as promote better sleep

can help reduce pain and vomiting, as well as promote better sleep Exercise

Positive mindset and spirituality

“Be careful of what you put inside your bodies – not only food and drinks but also thoughts,” she warned.

“I am really convinced that it’s really the supportive means that made her stronger – the food, exercise, vitamin drips,” vouched Dr. Bernardino-Vergara, co-founder of Centro Holistico, a team of doctors that believe in integrating alternative with traditional medicine.

From her sister’s experience, Dr. Bernardino-Vergara assured everyone that they can live to outlive the cancer.

Through sustainable changes, people can improve the quality of life of cancer patients and help them not only survive but thrive.

“Cancer is not a terminal disease,” Dr. Bernardino-Vergara pondered, “If you get a diagnosis of cancer, it does not necessarily mean that you would die of cancer. It’s something that we can do about. Catching it, treating it early are important.”

