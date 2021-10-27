



































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
Karen Davila's son suffers seizure while running on treadmill

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 4:22pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Karen Davila's son suffers seizure while running on treadmill
Broadcast journalist Karen Davila
The STAR/File

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya news anchor Karen Davila revealed that her son David suffered a seizure while running on a treadmill. 



In her Facebook account, Karen said her son’s body twitched and stiffened during the seizure. 



“Last Monday morning, my 19 yr old son David had a full blown seizure while running on the treadmill. During a seizure, the body twitches, stiffens and loses control of itself. This is the 2nd time he has had this as an adult,” Karen said. 



“Thank God I was able to catch him before he fell off a running treadmill! DJ & I let him lie on his side, made sure his airways were clear & that he wasn’t biting his tongue. Once again, all I could do was pray out loud & call on the name of JESUS,” she added. 



 






 



Karen also shared what triggered the seizure so other parents would know about it. 



“This is the 2nd time I have witnessed God’s grace in my son’s life, where he has come back to us with his full faculties. I am just overwhelmed with God’s presence in our lives,” she said. 



“People ask me, what triggers seizures? Well, for kids in the autism spectrum - many. From something as simple as lack of sleep, feeling tired to gluten to sugar - this is a devoted journey to love, lifestyle changes & medication. To do without it is too risky,” she added. 



The veteran broadcaster also reminded parents that they are not alone as God loves all the children. 



“This is a snippet of our family thread where David assured his Lolo & Lola that he is OK. And David today is walking on the treadmill & attending class on line,” she said. 



“The last photo is how David was right after the seizure. He was physically spent & drained. I want to encourage all of you, all the moms out there that you are never alone. God loves your children more than you do. There is power in the name of Jesus,” she added. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

