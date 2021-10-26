



































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
'May pag-asa': Alex Gonzaga shares pregnancy journey

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 3:05pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'May pag-asa': Alex Gonzaga shares pregnancy journey
Couple Mikee Morada and Alex Gonzaga
Screengrab from Alex Gonzaga YouTube channel

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — TV host and vlogger Alex Gonzaga shared her pregnancy journey with husband Mikee Morada that led to an unfortunate miscarriage. 



In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, the couple shared the moment when they found out that Alex was pregnant. 



“My doctor told me that we have to wait another two weeks for another ultrasound session. But she said that I am most likely three weeks pregnant and will be experiencing a lot of morning sickness. I haven’t told anyone from my work except for my boss. Pero may kutob na sila dahil (lagi akong inaantok sa work),” Alex shared.



Alex, however, said that they found out that there was no embryo inside her gestational sac. 



 






 



“After two weeks, there was a gestational sac but there’s no embryo inside. We went straight to our doctor. She told us to wait another two weeks to see if our pregnancy will develop,” she said.



After two weeks, her doctor said that there was still no embryo. 



“'Pag naaalala ko lang 'yung moment na sinabi na ng doctor sa akin na parang 'yun nga (may blighted ovum ako)... Kaya alam ko na may something wrong," she said.



"And I know that Mikee is waiting outside. Doon ako medyo nasa-sad kasi I know na hindi lang ako 'yung may gusto, lalong-lalo na si Mikee. We just prayed kahapon naman na the Lord will comfort Mikee more than me because I know that he really wanted this. We will just try," she added.



Alex also said that the first few weeks was hard for her especially when she saw baby videos. 



"'Dati kapag nakakakita ako ng baby videos, wala naman akong pake. Siguro kasi ilang araw pa lang. I thought I'm okay kahit papaano. Pero sabi naman ni Doc, it's a process. May mga times na malulungkot ka pa rin. Pero ako iwas-iwas na lang sa baby videos," she said.



Alex said that they created the vlog to show people that there’s hope after they experienced it. 



“Kaya namin ginagawa ‘tong vlog na ‘to is to show people na kaya, may pag-asa. Kahit masakit, there will come a time na one day, mako-cover siya ng Panginoon ng joy na ipapalit niya doon. We really wanted to share, give hope, and we really wanted to remember na we have this first pregnancy and through this pregnancy, nag-strengthen 'yung relationship namin," she said. —Video from Alex Gonzaga YouTube channel



