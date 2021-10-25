



































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
SM Supermalls opens first COVID-19 vaccination center for kids in Mandaluyong City

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 5:11pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
In cooperation with the Department of Health (DOH), the Inter-Agency Task Force and National Task Force Against COVID, National Vaccination Operation Center (NVOC) and the local government of Mandaluyong City, SM Supermalls opened the SM Megamall Pediatric Vaccination Center to Filipino children who have underlying medical conditions last October 21.
MANILA, Philippines —  When the news broke out that children with comorbidities can get vaccinated, Paul Vincent Lim immediately registered his son for vaccination. As early as 9 a.m., Lim and his 15-year-old son were already at the SM Megamall Mega Trade Hall, waiting to get inoculated.



"The benefits outweigh the risk. The moment I knew that he was eligible for inoculation, I did not hesitate to register his name. His pedia also approved of it so we pushed through with it," he said.



Lim's son is just one of the 1.2 million children aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities in the country. He got his son the ultimate protection against this dreaded disease—a COVID-19 vaccine.



Keeping families safe and secure against COVID-19. Households that have kids with health risks in Mandaluyong City flock to the SM Megamall Pediatric Vaccination Center during the first day of the vaccination’s Phase 2 rollout. SM Megamall is the only mall venue that the DOH, IATF, NTF and NVOC have approved of to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the A3.1 category.

“At SM, we remain committed to providing accessible and convenient vaccination areas to our communities and beyond. Now that the rollout of the inoculation of minors with preexisting conditions has started, we will continue to lend a helping hand to the government and give them the necessary support to boost the country's vaccination drive," Steven Tan, SM Supermalls president, said.



Around 120 individuals who belong to the A3.1 category went to the mega vaccination center to get inoculated against COVID-19. SM Megamall is part of the 17 locations and the only mall venue where Phase 2 of the program is being rolled out.



Prior to the opening, Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos said that they've prepared really well to ensure the safety of the kids.



"Vaccinating children can be quite challenging. We had to make some modifications in the vaccination center like putting up dividers where the kids will be getting jabbed. Also, we have prepared well for emergencies. Our team conducted a simulation yesterday to ensure that we can respond to emergency situations immediately," she said.



SM Megamall and the Mandaluyong City LGU has prepared well for this day: Life-sized statues of fictional characters that most kids recognize, snacks at the corner for when they get antsy, emergency teams on high alert, and dividers so they won’t be affected by their co-vaccinees loud crying are just some of the safety modifications they are implementing to make vaccination day extra fun and conducive for kids.

The MandaVax site has currently received around 7000 registrations and around a thousand of these are children with comorbidities. The SM Megamall Pediatric Vaccination Center will cater to Mandaluyong residents at the moment.



However, Mayor Abalos mentioned that non-Mandaluyong residents who work in the city and have children with comorbidities will soon be accommodated.



The phased approach to vaccinating the A3.1 category began last October 15. DOH emphasized that the rollout of inoculation among children and minors was needed to manage their comorbidity risks.



“It's been a while since developed countries have started administering pediatric vaccines and we believe that it’s high time for us to start this already. We chose SM Megamall as one of our venue partners for the second phase of the A3.1 vaccination rollout because we know that they can provide vast, safe and convenient spaces, ideal for vaccination,” Chief Local Health Support Division and Vaccine Cluster head, Dr. Amelia Medina, said.



“We are grateful to SM Supermalls and SM Megamall for opening their vaccination centers to us," she added.



A child’s brave decision to get vaccinated today saves millions of lives tomorrow. The first day of vaccination rollout will always be a challenge for LGUs, and today is no different. Though some of the kids cannot help but express their emotions by throwing tantrums, some are brave enough as they receive their much-needed protection against COVID-19. And as Mayor Menchie Abalos goes around the pediatric vaccination center at SM Megamall, she further encourages parents and guardians to have their kids vaccinated.

To date, SM Supermalls has successfully administered over 4.5 million jabs to Filipinos under its multi-mall vaccination program that is aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19.



With its long-standing commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the public, SM continues to provide not just a #SafeMalling experience to shoppers, but also a convenient and accessible venue where their communities can get vaccinated.



Parents and guardians can pre-register their children via the MandaVax site using their household code.



The LGU added that those who may have questions regarding the vaccination of minors may call the following MANDAVAX hotlines: 0917-17-62632, 0917-18-62632, 0917-67-62632, 0968-609-5405, 0915-497-2946, 0919-524-5715, 8532-5001 local 471 to 480.



The DOH also stressed the following requirements and processes to be observed at the vaccination areas:



    
	
  • Informed consent of parents as well as approval from children who will receive vaccines themselves;
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Medical certificate from doctors indicating comorbidities of the child/minor vaccinee; and
    
	 
    • 
	
  • In far-flung or Geographically-Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAS), a clearance from on-site trained physicians guided by a checklist from the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines is to be provided.
    • 




 



For more information and up-to-date news on vaccination schedules at the SM malls in your LGU, follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

