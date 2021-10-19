



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
'Jesus-centered life': Educators, experts explain how to find true joy amid pandemic

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 8:34pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Jesus-centered life': Educators, experts explain how to find true joy amid pandemic
The free event aims to find hope and joy for families in this time of COVID-19 pandemic. 
Jesus-Centered Life via Facebook 

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Parents for Education Foundation Inc. (PAREF), in partnership with Parousia Media of Australia, recently launched the upcoming international virtual event “Jesus-Centered Life (JCL) Conference: Share the Joy” on December 8 to 12.



The free event aims to find hope and joy for families in this time of the pandemic. 



In the virtual press conference of the event, educator Mann Rentoy said that there is a need to remind everyone about the importance of Jesus Christ as the center of one’s life. 

 

“Now more than ever, there is a need to remind everyone of the importance of centering one’s life on Christ, if we are to make sense of our existence. Recent popes have repeatedly pointed out this need,” Mann said. 



 






 



Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, president and Chief Executive Officer of Servant Enterprises, said a Jesus-centered life is full of joy.



“When I think of joy, I think of a Jesus-centered life that is filled with joy and I think about the family. My mind and my heart are drawn to Romans 8, verse 5, where St. Paul wrote, ‘For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh. But those who live in the spirit or the things of God set their minds on the things of God,’ makes sense,” he said. 



“So to focus your life on worldly things or things that are going to pass is to cut yourself off from God’s life. But to focus on the spirit is life and peace, and that is where the joy comes from,” he added. 



Deacon also said that the conference is a way to focus the family life with Jesus. 



“The Philippines is one of the few Catholic countries that is still holding its own in this world today. This conference is a way to focus the family life with Jesus as the heart and center,” he said. 



“The Jesus-centered life really rings a bell with me because it took me about 40 years before I finally understood, in a deep way, what Jesus said about our lives, and I know my life is full of joy when I lead a Jesus-centered life,” said International speaker Dr. Hal Urban, author of "Life’s Greatest Lessons."



“Very often people think that happiness and joy are the same thing, and they are really not. Joy has much more depth to it because I have something inside that comes from leading a Jesus-centered life. I have learned that I need constant reminders and I think everybody does, too,” he added. 



To register, visit https://jesus-centeredlife.org/.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      OUR SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Jesus-centered life': Educators, experts explain how to find true joy amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
'Jesus-centered life': Educators, experts explain how to find true joy amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parents for Education Foundation Inc. (PAREF), in partnership with Parousia Media of Australia, launched the upcoming international...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Finding hope and joy in a pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 hours ago

                              
                              
Finding hope and joy in a pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a cloudy and rather gloomy Wednesday morning when I joined a Zoom conference organized by 15 schools of the Parents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US experts recommend Moderna booster for older and at-risk groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
US experts recommend Moderna booster for older and at-risk groups


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
After a day of debate, the experts decided to authorize a booster dose of Moderna for three categories of people: the over-65s,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J — study


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Lapitin po kasi ako ng multo': Andrea Brillantes on battling COVID-19, insomnia, anxiety
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
'Lapitin po kasi ako ng multo': Andrea Brillantes on battling COVID-19, insomnia, anxiety


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Take the natural route for oral care, choose Splat
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Take the natural route for oral care, choose Splat


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Switching to natural toothpaste, natural toothbrush and other complementary products is a good way to update your dental care...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with