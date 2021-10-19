'Uubusin ko lahat': Ivana Alawi vows to win over sister Mona's Diabetes

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress Ivana Alawi vowed to give her all for the health of her family, especially for her younger sister Mona, who was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes.

In her recent interview with Ogie Diaz in his YouTube channel, Ivana turned emotional as she opened up on Mona’s condition.

"Uubusin ko lahat. I don't need money. For my family's health, lahat iyon ibibigay ko," Ivana said.

"Kahit hanggang ngayon, naghahanap kami ng ano 'yung mas better. Minsan nga sinasabi ni Mona, 'Ate, tama na, ang mahal ng ganito, ang mahal ng ganyan.' Sabi ko, 'Mona, kaya nga ako naggaganito because I want to give you the best,'” Ivana added.

Ivana also said that she’s working for her family because they are the ones who inspire her.

"Alam mo 'yun, na bakit pa ako nagtatrabaho kung hindi ko naman ibibigay sa pamilya ko? Kasi that's what inspires me. Mona, my mom, my brother, my sister," she said.

"Umiiyak na lang ako. Sabi ko, 'Mona, lumaban ka...' Kasi minsan, merong mga time na napanghihinaan siya ng loob. Na parang, puro sakit e. Every day, all she feels is pain. So parang kami, 'Mona, kung mawawala ka,' sabi ko, 'Hindi na ako magiging ganito, 'yung kuwela, 'yung masayahin’,” she added.

The YouTube star, however, shared that Mona is getting better now.

"Ngayon, gumaganda na 'yung pakiramdam niya. Masaya siya kasi nagpa-ano kami, 'yung blood test, nakita na almost normal na naman, so nakakatuwa. Ang bait ni Lord," she said. —Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

