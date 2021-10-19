



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
'Uubusin ko lahat': Ivana Alawi vows to win over sister Mona's Diabetes

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 3:23pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'Uubusin ko lahat': Ivana Alawi vows to win over sister Mona's Diabetes
Celebrity sisters Ivana and Mona Alawi
Ivana Alawi via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress Ivana Alawi vowed to give her all for the health of her family, especially for her younger sister Mona, who was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes.



In her recent interview with Ogie Diaz in his YouTube channel, Ivana turned emotional as she opened up on Mona’s condition. 



"Uubusin ko lahat. I don't need money. For my family's health, lahat iyon ibibigay ko," Ivana said. 



"Kahit hanggang ngayon, naghahanap kami ng ano 'yung mas better. Minsan nga sinasabi ni Mona, 'Ate, tama na, ang mahal ng ganito, ang mahal ng ganyan.' Sabi ko, 'Mona, kaya nga ako naggaganito because I want to give you the best,'” Ivana added. 



 






 



Ivana also said that she’s working for her family because they are the ones who inspire her. 



"Alam mo 'yun, na bakit pa ako nagtatrabaho kung hindi ko naman ibibigay sa pamilya ko? Kasi that's what inspires me. Mona, my mom, my brother, my sister," she said. 



"Umiiyak na lang ako. Sabi ko, 'Mona, lumaban ka...' Kasi minsan, merong mga time na napanghihinaan siya ng loob. Na parang, puro sakit e. Every day, all she feels is pain. So parang kami, 'Mona, kung mawawala ka,' sabi ko, 'Hindi na ako magiging ganito, 'yung kuwela, 'yung masayahin’,” she added.  



The YouTube star, however, shared that Mona is getting better now. 



"Ngayon, gumaganda na 'yung pakiramdam niya. Masaya siya kasi nagpa-ano kami, 'yung blood test, nakita na almost normal na naman, so nakakatuwa. Ang bait ni Lord," she said. —Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel



RELATED: Marco Gumabao still won't admit real score with Ivana Alawi


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      IVANA ALAWI
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Finding hope and joy in a pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 hours ago

                              
                              
Finding hope and joy in a pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a cloudy and rather gloomy Wednesday morning when I joined a Zoom conference organized by 15 schools of the Parents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US experts recommend Moderna booster for older and at-risk groups
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
US experts recommend Moderna booster for older and at-risk groups


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
After a day of debate, the experts decided to authorize a booster dose of Moderna for three categories of people: the over-65s,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J &mdash; study
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J — study


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Lapitin po kasi ako ng multo': Andrea Brillantes on battling COVID-19, insomnia, anxiety
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
'Lapitin po kasi ako ng multo': Andrea Brillantes on battling COVID-19, insomnia, anxiety


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Take the natural route for oral care, choose Splat
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Take the natural route for oral care, choose Splat


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Switching to natural toothpaste, natural toothbrush and other complementary products is a good way to update your dental care...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hope, heart and art for Lupus
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Hope, heart and art for Lupus


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Raise your paddles for lupus at the auction to be held by Gavel & Block for the Hope for Lupus Foundation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with