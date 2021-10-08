



































































 




   

   









Health And Family

                        
WATCH: Barbie Almalbis shares tips to fellow moms amid pandemic

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 8, 2021 | 8:18pm
                        

                        


                        
                        

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music rock star Barbie Almalbis shared tips to her fellow moms on how to cope with the pandemic.



In the latest episode of Philstar.com’s “Slam Book,” Barbie said she’s proud of her fellow moms who are being challenged this pandemic. 

   
   


“Hang in there. I'm proud of you. I know it's really been a tough season for us,” Barbie said.  



“It's been a challenging season but I'm praying that you will continue to find the strength to do all the things that you have to do,” she added. 



 










 



The “Firewoman” singer also said that she hopes that moms stay fresh and find strength. 



“I hope na nakaka-recharge din tayo. I hope you can find ways to stay fresh and to find strength. You're not alone and I’m proud of you,” she said.  


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BARBIE ALMALBIS
                                                      SLAM BOOK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 WATCH: Barbie Almalbis shares tips to fellow moms amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
