WATCH: Barbie Almalbis shares tips to fellow moms amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music rock star Barbie Almalbis shared tips to her fellow moms on how to cope with the pandemic.

In the latest episode of Philstar.com’s “Slam Book,” Barbie said she’s proud of her fellow moms who are being challenged this pandemic.

“Hang in there. I'm proud of you. I know it's really been a tough season for us,” Barbie said.

“It's been a challenging season but I'm praying that you will continue to find the strength to do all the things that you have to do,” she added.

The “Firewoman” singer also said that she hopes that moms stay fresh and find strength.

“I hope na nakaka-recharge din tayo. I hope you can find ways to stay fresh and to find strength. You're not alone and I’m proud of you,” she said.